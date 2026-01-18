“Duplicitous - adjective

Given to or marked by deliberate deceptiveness in behaviour or speech.”

The school-boy errors, miscalculations and lies typically used to describe the UK’s Labour government are increasingly described as “U-turns” by the chattering classes. Rumour has it, there has been 13 of them – from Winter fuel payments for pensioners, through WASPI women, through the Pakistani rape gang, enquiry etc.

But there are far more insidious policy changes – each of which add to the national debt and increase household bills. Thee changes did not form part of any 2024 party “manifestos” on which people could “hang their hat.”

Take the slow re-joining of the EU via the recent EU/UK trade agreement, the carbon border adjustment mechanism and tax, the closer alignment of climate regulations and taxes, the adoption of the freedom of movement of the Erasmus program (18-30 year olds), compulsory use of an EU identity wallet to enter/exit the EU – (including the UK,) the recently signed MERCOSUR agricultural agreement (allowing cheap imports into the UK ad EU sourced rom global agricultural across the world.

The EU has committed itself to a myriad of new regulations to which, UK/EU agreements have also “signed up to”. It is impossible to determine exactly what taxes, regulations and charges are owed to who, for what – both the UK are accountable to the EU and then to and from the UK – both act as regulators ad tax collectors for the bureaucrats. The US applies another equally complicated set of rule/regulations and taxes and forces compliance on individuals – so does every country like Japan, Saudi, Brazil etc - .

Roll-back the 2030 climate restrictions on EVs– not the UK, but Germany will!

The EU will roll-out an EU passport and an ECB (central bank) debit card in the next two years – the UK will align as closely as possible with the passport and a Bank of England debit card will be issued with full functionality across the EU - o the way to participating in full membership of the ECB and all ECB mechanisms such as ERM’S repos and refis, TARGT2, TIPS andT2S.

The WTO has been forgotten and discarded – The EU has written is own version - the US also – so have other nations – so much for the “Rules based” order.

From October 2024.

(100) EU rewrites every trade deal it has with the entire world via its new compliance directive

BRICS can simply adopt WTO rules and ignore the entire EU trading bloc and trade with each other – bypassing the EU.

The UK cannot’ – it must take all rules, taxes and regulations set by all other trading blocs and countries – such is the “simping” nature of the pathetic Labour government.

Let’s re-examine defence commitments:

“At the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague, Allied leaders unanimously agreed to a historic new defence spending target: 5% of GDP annually by 2035. The 2025 NATO Defence Ministers’ Meeting took place in Brussels, Belgium, on June 4–5, 2025.

This meeting preceded the NATO Summit in The Hague and included key discussions on defense spending, defense industry cooperation, and preparations for the upcoming summit. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte held pre- and post-meeting press conferences on June 4 and June 5, respectively, highlighting the alliance’s focus on increasing defense investment and strengthening capabilities.”

You would think that the Labour government would focus on the increase to 5% of GDP in the next ten years (from £60 billion pounds to 150 pounds billion each and every year). This was not in any manifesto or any budget in either the short or the long term. This would blow out all promises made In any of Labours two budgets so far. It has breached any promise ad ignored any and all costs of doing so.

Examine the “national ID system”.

The Uk operates four such national photo ID systems ID’s already.

Two with photo ID attached,

1. driving license and 2. 2.passport systems) and

Two/three with electronic user id’s and passwords

1. (National Insurance plus IRD systems (gov.co.uk/) with USERID’s ad passwords bringing in voice recognition for authentication 2. the NHS adding photo-ID’s to NHS and individual’s medical records these photo-ID’s on top of a numbering system of User ID’s and Passwords.

All this on top of all other systems that store UserID’s and passwords held as private USERID/password identification systems for such accounts as local government council rates, water, gas, electricity, cellophanes, broadband, internet, telephones and other regular bills like supermarkets food deliveries etc.

There is a highly intrusive set of credit companies that check the individual references of guarantors and borrowers also.

The EU is launching a form of EU wide passport/ and an EU central bank debit card to pay for these with one new debit card to by-pass all debit/credit cards for payment.

Visa and Mastercard are about to lose Europe | Watch

Is a single ID card useful? Yes of course – though one that can b trusted which especially does not include handling medical or financial records held by the government – It already has 4 national ID systems ad cannot handle any of them.

Give qualified individuals a charter to maintain and secure individual ultra-secure personal medical and financial records, together with an regular audit!

The national ID systems are beyond the intelligence of Labour focus groups to comprehend. THEY will make everyone suffer for their ignorance.

The promise to build 300,000 new homes a year for the five year life of tis parliament was in th 2024 election manifesto.

But just a minute, that target equates to 1.5 million new homes over 5 years with no budget for the average cost of each. More than a year has gone by with no houses built – leaving a little over a million remaining to be built.

The average cost of building a million “green” houses with the associated infrastructure (houses, lighting/sewage/plumbing/wiring, connections etc) is at least £500,000 EACH – meaning the government is planning on spending A FURTHER HALF A TRILLON POUNDS on top of defence spending within the next 4-5 years.

The extra defence spending will quickly mount to a trillion pounds over ten years – the welfare bill and immigration, another trillion.

And mad Miliband will spend a trillion a year for the next ten yeas to be recovered from consumer bills and taxes.

UK national debt could easily double to SIX trillion pounds in the next five years before Labour is sacked by the voters in the 2029 UK general election.

Onwards!

