“Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Prince Andrew, was arrested on Thursday, February 19, 2026, on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The arrest occurred at his home on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, on his 66th birthday. Thames Valley Police confirmed the arrest, stating they were investigating allegations that he shared confidential government material with Jeffrey Epstein during his time as the UK’s trade envoy in 2010. The police are also searching properties in Berkshire and Norfolk.

King Charles III expressed his “deepest concern” and emphasized that “the law must take its course”, reaffirming his support for the investigation.

This marks the first time a former senior royal has been arrested in modern British history. Mountbatten-Windsor, who was stripped of his royal titles in 2022, has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein or the allegations. The case follows the release of millions of pages of documents from the U.S. Department of Justice related to Epstein.”

