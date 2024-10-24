We are in the last week or so before the elections and we have to put up with the increasingly strident and deranged false claims made. Perhaps the claim that Trump loves Hitler and will “sick” American troops on American citizens are the most ludicrous. Trump will use American troops along with local police, ICE, DEA and CBP to round up and deport the migrant beggars that Biden/Haris trafficked into the US – to keep them in good order, but these are NOT America citizens!

(h/t Mia) the claim that Trump admires Hitler and hates Jews is emblematic. Here’s what Brave has to say about that.

"There is no evidence to suggest that Trump ever admitted to admiring Adolf Hitler. Trump has made numerous statements and claims throughout his career, but this specific quote is not verifiable.

"Academic and legal experts have extensively analysed Trump’s statements and actions, and none have found evidence to support the claim that he admires Hitler. In fact, Trump has been criticized for his handling of white supremacist groups and his response to hate crimes, which has led to concerns about his tolerance for extremism."

FORMR Chief f Staff. Jogn Kelly’s remarks should be checked against his bank accounts for ay receipts from the likes f C, MSBC etc. So outrageously false! Just wait, lots of the same tripe spewed by Democrats in the run-up to the 2020 election will be spewed out in the remaining 12 days prior to the 2024 election.

Back to the point of this article!

It does not matter who is in charge of the White House, the staggering scale of “improper payments” made with US taxpayer dollars is an indication of how “the swamp” breathes and stinks the place out– and by the swamp I mean the permanent members of the Administrative state, rather than the “blob” of 3-letter intel agencies’ that are the violent and psychological players.

From here:

“Since 2003, when the government first started tracking improper payments, it is estimated that they have added up to more than $2.7 trillion, according to paymentaccuracy.gov, the public website where government agencies report their numbers.”

How does that break down by Presidential term?

“In its first three years, the Biden administration set a record for the amount of money sent to the wrong recipients, for the wrong reasons, or in the wrong amounts during a single presidential term – at least $764 billion. The federal government estimates that nearly 6% of its total spending has gone to improper payments during Biden’s presidency, according to OpenTheBooks.com.”

For every dollar spent, 6-7 cents is fraudulent, incorrect or in error. Trump and Obama are a little better – Trump had to contend with the massive fraud enabled by the scamdemic measures passed by a (Democratic) Congress.

“Estimates suggest that between $90 billion to $400 billion may have been stolen from the $900 billion Covid unemployment relief program, with at least half attributed to international fraudsters”.

Here’s some Obama and Trump numbers of “wrongful payment” amounts.

“The amount tops the $673 billion in improper payments made during the four years of the Trump administration, which were about 5% of government outlays, the watchdog group said. It also dwarfs the federal spending deemed improper during the Obama administration. Improper payments were $453 billion and $512 billion during Obama’s two terms in office, respectively, according to the Government Accountability Office.”

Trillions of dollars that should be going to Americans or not spent at all.

The amount is staggering. How much is due to corruption? The expression “white collar crime” does not begin to describe this> How much is due to the DEI hires or climate change scams or quota hires of other “special interest” groups?

This is the swamp – it breathes, and it stinks

Onwards!!!

