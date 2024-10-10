Here’s a link to the publisher’s website fr the Pfizer Papers book:

The Pfizer Papers (skyhorsepublishing.com)

Naomi Wolf appeared on the Highwire today, discussing the book that is the result of thousands of highly qualified and experienced medical and scientific people working for the last three years to expose the truth contained in the “Pfizer Documents”.

“Finally, Del welcomes New York Times best-selling author Dr. Naomi Wolf in the studio to speak about the shocking findings her research team uncovered from the Pfizer COVID-19 data which ICAN attorney Aaron Siri, Esq. fought in federal court to have released to the public. Dr. Wolf and her team have evaluated the data and now sounds the alarm in detail in her new book The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer's Crimes Against Humanity, available for pre-order today.”

You remember? Those documents that the FDA wanted sealed for 75 years.

Naomi Wolf has drawn some alarming conclusions – like the Chinese government is responsible – manufacturing the injections whilst NOT injecting their own Chinese people with the toxic experimental injections.

Here is a link to the Highwire interview between Naomi Wolf and Del Bigtree: The interview is at the end of the Highwire show – after the segment in disaster relief provided by volunteers – because FEMA had no money or funds to help (with 7 billion bucks in disaster relief funds “frozen” because of bad paperwork, whilst doling out money for C19) – and after a segment on the benefits paid to criminal migrant beggars – free hotels, free utilities and food etc, whilst those in North Carina are left t die, but for the efforts of volunteers who flew in – and won’t be reimbursed for the their time and trouble and the lives they saved.

The HighWire | Watch

Episode 393: CLIMATE OF CORRUPTION

Update on Hurricane Milton, and Helene devastation from Strategic Response Specialists; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on FEMA Fallout, and Duke Energy and Dam Failure in NC; @naomirwolf exposes the climate of corruption in her new book, ‘The Pfizer Papers.’

Guests: Steve Slepcevic, Sam Eaton, Dr. Naomi Wolf

“Today, on The HighWire, Del checks in with disaster relief efforts on the ground in Florida with CEO of Strategic Response Partners, Commander Steve Slepcevic, who briefs us on Hurricane Milton landfall and what he is seeing firsthand in the early aftermath.

Then, Jefferey Jaxen reports on the FEMA controversy on the ground in North Carolina, from claiming they’re broke to reports of the agency actually hindering aid. How will they perform now as Florida suffers the effects of Hurricane Milton? And, were North Carolina dams to blame for the flood that caused so much destruction? We take a look at Duke Energy.

TODAY…Our friends at Plandemic are releasing Plandemic: The Musical HERE online! Click the link for all the details, and to participate in a ‘scavenger hunt’ with some great prizes! Don’t miss it! Sounding the alarm on the CLIMATE OF CORRUPTION TODAY, 11AM Pacific Time, 2pm Eastern, at The HighWire!

