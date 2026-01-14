Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
4h

Don't trust Trump either when it comes to adding more debt and pushing global war to fix the economy. It's a neocon net zero also on steroids.

All of the AI data centers now are goosing household property taxes for subsidized infrastructure. Added as well the increased, often doubled water and electricity and gas prices as indirect subsidies almost like paying GB net zero..

All the while social security is looking to go to massive 20 plus percent cuts as its fiscal bankruptcy looms by 2033 thanks to a uniparty that keep using employee contributions to social security to finance the federal government and fraud.

Add in when pension COLAS are 1/10 or less of consumer inflation a worker is taking a 50% cut in pension value in 25 years post taking retirement today.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture