The “uniparty” forced through horrific policies that destroyed the trust in the social fabric of the UK and a assumed “social contract”.

Politicians In the “uniparty” sanctioned mass immigration, C19 measures and “net zero” policies.

I had hoped that the Reform party would tackle these issues head on and return the country to sanity and accountability.

THE uniparty will converge on Reforms common sense policies In the next few years – diluting Reforms position.

Reform is off to a good start on two issues - mass immigration and “net zero”.

It is not organising itself quickly enough to show how it can harness its membership into “lobbies” that become expert in each government department and from which, “spokespeople” can be selected and appointed to a Reform “ shadow cabinet”.

This selection process needs to be happening NOW – based on merit, public presence/credibility/qualifications/experience (oratory and loyalty to core Reform beliefs. It needs to be visible and transparent as the “shadow cabinet” is formed. The “shadow cabinet “ neds to evolve – people coming Into the “shadow cabinet” and leaving it - in a process of continual improvement.

Reform need have no concerns about inexperience – Labour has demonstrated that “any idiot” can be a cabinet minister and Prime Minister.

What reform needs to do is clearly demonstrate participation and inclusion of its multi-talented and deeply experienced membership with examples of how this is being harnessed at multiple levels. Reform must progress to this or “wither on the vine”.

The uniparty has consistently demonstrated it is economically illiterate on the consequences of “net zero” policies that are in direct conflict with defence policies and the sustainability of domestic agriculture. “Net zero costs are realistically estimated at TEN TRILLION POUNDS by 2050 – either these costs are covered by taxes or higher utility bills for the UK’s 30 million households - £333,3333 per household over the next 25 years.

That works out at £13, 333 per annum per household for 25 years – for “net zero” impact on the climate.

UK net disposable household income for 2024 was just £36,700 meaning “net zero” policies are estimated to take more than one third of all household income (36 %) FOR THE NEXT 25 YEARS!!!

Now factor in the shuttering of steel plants that are essential to the production of weapons - and the loss of prime agricultural land and its corruption with forests of windmills and plantations of solar panels and the scale of the insanity behind “net zero” policies comes into sharper focus.

There are other massive cognitive gaps In Labours plans – how will it finance the building of a million “green houses (£400,000 each – cost £400 billion) and defence spending that must increase from the current £60 billion a year to £150 billion by 2035 – none of which feature In any “budget”.

The Tories will be rolling out similar plans in the next few years to compete with Reform!

Reform’s most recent “hire! is Nadhim Zahawi, a former businessman and co-founder of YouGov, who rose to prominence as Boris Johnson’s vaccines minister and later held key roles including Education Secretary (2021–2022) and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster (2022).

He has a lot of valuable experience, but exhibited typical “uniparty” bias when asked directly about the poisonous C19 injections that killed thousands of Bits and wounded hundreds of thousands more. He attacked the questioner at a press conference – displaying disrespect for victims, hubris and arrogance. This “uniparty bias” applies to ALL UK politicians – no politician wants to address the facts and the truth of the damage done by the experimental gene modifying injections. The timidity of Farage, Whitty, Hancock TRUMP in taking on this issue is stunning. It is clear that a candidate for a (resurrected and reinstated) cabinet post would be Andrew Bridgen!

Onwards!

