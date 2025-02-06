The free expression and transmission of ideas is essential to the evolution of any organisation. Th more censorship and control of the flow and expression of ideas. turns an organisation into a monolithic husk of jobsworth pen-pushers who are frightened of thinking outside the prison cubicle created by choking regulations.

The EU has evolved into such a bureaucratic dead end where productivity, ideas and “common sense” are excluded from the conversation about the formulation of policy. Bureaucrats are employed indies the bureaucratic “Borg” to coerce, censor and enforce - rather than being employed outside the bureaucracy to create, build and contribute,

Take a few minutes to read this article. It’s editorial approach is weighed down by the need to address key issues in the same terms as that used to regulate free speech - a critique of the EU’s many thousands of policies, using millions of words, embedded in the EU bureaucratic “Borg”, that feeds on its population like some ever growing blood sucking leech that cannot stop feeding,

Here is one section that captures the Soros-influenced ”powers” of the new “European Democracy Shield (EDS) that only protects the bureaucrats, not the people. The insult to the entire population from this bogus title is similar to Biden’s “Inflation Reduction Act” that resulted in the exact opposite of the title of the Act!

“The 33-member strong EDS Committee is tasked with assessing existing and planned legislation and policies to detect possible loopholes, gaps and overlaps that could be exploited for “malicious interference.” This assessment is not limited to policies, legislative proposals and structures to be established under the EDS. It also includes legislation and policies regarding:

- relevant instruments under the Strategic Compass such as the EU Hybrid Toolbox;

- opportunities of cooperation among Union agencies and national authorities in the area of justice and home affairs, including for the purposes of information sharing, intelligence and advance detection mechanisms;

- policies and recommendations outlined in the report of 30 October 2024 entitled ‘Safer Together – Strengthening Europe’s Civilian and Military Preparedness and Readiness’;

- policies contributing to Union democratic processes, democratic resilience through situational awareness, media and information literacy, media pluralism and independent journalism, the promotion of civic engagement, education, critical thinking and citizens’ awareness and participation,

- democratic resilience against home-grown hybrid threats and attacks and malign interference;

- neighbourhood and global cooperation, and multilateralism;

- interference by Union-based actors both within the Union and in third countries;

- to counter information campaigns and strategic communication of malign third countries, including those through domestic Union actors and organisations, that harm the goals of the Union and that are created to influence Union public opinion; and,

- to maintain relations with other Union institutions and bodies, Member States authorities, other international organisations and interparliamentary assemblies, civil society as well as state and non-state partners in relevant third countries for matters falling under its responsibility, in order to reinforce Union action against hybrid threats and attacks and internal and foreign information manipulation and interference; to engage particularly with state and non-state partners in Ukraine and Moldova and the pro-European partners in Georgia as well as the countries from the Western Balkans; to counter manipulated narratives coming from Russia, given the critical and continuous danger Russia poses to the stability and security in the whole of the Union.”

That last paragraph removes the EU voter even further from any access to any democratic process and the bureaucracy more removed from any accountability for any of its regulations and decisions.

EVERY “RISK” OR “THREAT” IDENTIFIED BY THE “DEMOCRACY SHIELD” IS ONE IMPOSED BY THE BUREAUCRACY, ON ITS OWN PEOPLE - PURE PROJECTION OF INTENT TO CONTROL AND SUBVERT EU DEMOCRACY ITSELF.

There is no recourse or accountability to any individual in the EU - only YO the bureaucratic “Borg”.

“Resistance is futile, you will be assimilated.” - along with the moder equivalent of “papers please” - digital ID’s and on-line compliance certificates.

PS from Brave AI:

“As of 2024, the total number of people working for the EU institutions is slightly over 79,211. This figure includes staff from the European Parliament, the European Commission, the European Council, 40+ EU agencies, and other lesser-known entities such as the European Court of Auditors.”

This is on top of all those employed in national, regional and local governments in each member country,

Onwards!!!