From Brave AI:

“The U.S. Department of Defense has paid Thomson Reuters Special Services LLC, a subsidiary of Thomson Reuters Corporation, approximately $9 million for a contract titled "Active Social Engineering Defense (ASED) Large Scale Social Deception (LSD)".

This contract was intended to develop defenses against social engineering attacks, which involve tricking people into divulging sensitive information. However, Elon Musk and U.S. President Donald Trump have accused Reuters of engaging in "large scale social deception" for the government, leading to criticism and calls for the money to be returned.

Thomson Reuters has responded to these accusations, stating that the contract was inaccurately represented on social media and was actually aimed at protecting the U.S. government from social engineering attacks.

The company has been awarded over $120 million in contracts across multiple federal agencies since 2010, including the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security.”

From here:

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/world/thomson-reuters-9m-contract-with-us-defense-department-draws-ire-from-trump-musk/3481308

“‘GIVE BACK THE MONEY, NOW,’ US president demands, referring to contracts for Active Social Engineering and Large Scale Social Deception.”

““Reuters was paid millions of dollars by the US government for ‘large scale social deception,’” Musk wrote on X. “They’re a total scam.”

