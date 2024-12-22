A month old now, but see what you make of this, from the UK – turning the tables in two -tier Marxist Britain – ne aspect of it anyway

"I'm Sick And Tired!" | Police Accuse Ex-Cop Of Misgendering Alleged Stalker

Here’s the write-up.

“EXCLUSIVE: Police accuse ex-cop Harry Miller of misgendering his alleged stalker.

This comes after controversy flared after Telegraph columnist Allison Pearson was visited by officers from Essex Police over a year-old tweet. The force has since said officers visited the journalist to set up an interview over an allegation of potential incitement.”

I am not sure why there are more word on the second case in the write-up, than the actual video interview!

Note the association of “trans” with “transvestite”, not “transition”, early on in the video!!

There is no reference to the progress of the arrest of the two police officers for assault and harassment by either the Crown Prosecution Service or the internal police investigations unit!

Onwards!!!

