Virtue signalling to whiners brings misery to all - same as it ever was.

From here:

Nightmare for Keir Starmer as petition against major policy hits huge milestone

“Sir Keir Starmer is facing a huge backlash to one of his major policies. Before the Prime Minister said that he would resign last week, he announced a social media ban for children younger than 16-years-old. Now, a petition against the move has garnered more than 215,000 signatures. At the time of writing, the online document, which closes on August 11 and will be considered for debate by MPs, has 215,188 supporters. It reads:

“I think the government shouldn’t ban social media for under 16s. This is because for many young people social media is how they communicate with their friends.”

Shocker! Haha!

“Eight in 10 Australian young people are reported to be still accessing social media in the months after a ban for under-16s took effect in the country, according to research.

The findings from a small study of the initial impacts of the world-first ban suggested “insufficient evidence of any substantive early effects”, the University of Newcastle study said.”

From Brave AI:

“A June 2026 study by the University of Newcastle found insufficient evidence that Australia’s December 2025 social media ban had any substantive early effects on adolescents’ use of platforms. Surveying 408 children aged 12 to 17, researchers observed that 85% of under-16s remained active on restricted sites like TikTok and Instagram, with many accessing content via fake accounts or by circumventing age verification.

While the ban led to limited implementation and incomplete compliance, the study authors noted that long-term benefits regarding social norms and mental health may take up to a decade to manifest. Consequently, the findings suggest that age-based restrictions alone are insufficient without stricter verification measures and long-term enforcement.

Yet another example of stupid policy formulated by whiny chimps who have no connection with the real world.

Just like the ‘policy’ of the approval of clinical trials for puberty blockers for kids as young as 11 and the creation of ‘safe routes’ for even more immigrants . to cap it all, UK consumers will face an increase in their utility bills of £200 p.a. this week which is far in excess of the reduction of £115 p.a. from ‘ direct green tax’ reductions (by absorbing into general taxation) a few months ago!.

My apologies to chimps who could come up with better policies and a far better government.

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