The Chinese are developing robotics in leaps and bounds – imagine an autonomous army of these armed to the teeth!
ruly amazing!
I was amazed – check this out!
Martial arts robots dazzle at 2026 Spring Festival Gala #CoolChina #springfestival2026
Truly gobsmacking!
“Tradition meets technology in a stunning showcase at the 2026 Spring Festival Gala by China Media Group. This year’s gala features robots performing synchronized martial arts routines alongside children, highlighting a bold fusion of heritage and high-tech innovation. #coolchina
The chances of a mis-step and harm to the kids on stage? Wow!
I do admire the expertise of the Chinese and their work ethic. The thought of a robot army made me think of the Terracotta Army, the collection of life-size terracotta sculptures depicting the armies of Qin Shi Huang, the first emperor of China. Buried with the emperor in 210–209 BCE. We should have realised by now how amazing the Chinese people are. I imagine they would create a huge fleet of aircraft that can fight without a pilot and be self- mending.
They have a Kung Fu Ninja robot Now so We’re Fucked!!!