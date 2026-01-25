From here (h/t CFP)

(3) Winter storm live updates: At least 2 deaths in storm as snow and ice continue across Midwest and mid-Atlantic

“Heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain are expected across large parts of the U.S. as the dangerously cold weather causes major power outages and travel disruptions.

Emergency solar panels and wind turbines being deployed? Or perhaps diesel generators?

It is a similar story across the pond on Wednesday – a couple of inches of snow – or at least slush!

(7) The final week of January 2026 brings weather masterclass! - YouTube

I recall the climate freaks sayg we have seen the last of snow anywhere because of “global boiling”!

Mind you they also made FALSE CLAIMS about the extinction of polar bears, evaporation of polar ice caps, coral die off etc.

The climate freaks have convinced politicians everywhere to inflate energy bills to households e.g. by a factor of 4 in the UK In the last ten years and to borrow - literally trillions - to build useless solar panels and wind turbines that kill off all associated animal species within 20 miles – birds, bees, bats, whales, shoals of fish ad so on.

How much would someone bet me that there will not be a single “global warming demonstration In the northern hemisphere – during these winter months!

A$$holes!

Onwards!

