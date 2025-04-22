The measure of economic growth, GDP has collapsed to be within the “margin of error”.

GDP per capita (per person) has been negative for years – people are producing less and less.

The UK’s GDP is lower than the worst of the 50 US states.

Prior to the announcement of the 4 July 2024 UK general election, in January 2024, I posted this:

As far as election comparisons go, here’s what Brave AI had to say about the Labour vote.

“In the 2019 general election, Labour received 10.3 million votes, while in the 2024 general election, Labour received 9.7 million votes.”

And for that decline in voting support, Labour turned 202 seats out of 650 in 2019 into 412 seats in 2024.

The rationale for this is that the Conservative vote collapsed – the people voted the Tories OUT – they did not vote Labour IN.

The Labour “government” is struggling. It simply has even less competence, qualifications and experience than its woeful Tory predecessors.

Policies on immigration are turning every city in the UK into the third world shit holes that the immigrants – legal and illegal – come from.

Immigrants do not integrate and, logically, accumulate in areas with their compatriots.

The “net zero” push impoverishes those that Labour used to represent – the poor, the elderly and the sick – forcing their living costs to the point where “heat and eat” or “wash or eat” become life and death decisions.

Labour has raised the cost of providing state run services such as local authority rates, health, education and housing costs and employment costs for the entire country by raising the minimum wage and national insurance.

13,000 “non-dom” millionaires have fled, taking their money and wealth with them. Wealth of an average of £100 million each = £1.3 trillion – wealth of £50 million each = £650 billion. Somewhere between 15% and 30% of UK GDP.

None of the UK cabinet have experience in running a successful business and all are on wafer thin parliamentary majorities – they would lose their seats were a fresh election held.

The most insane policies are the “net zero” ones.

You can pick from dozens of them.

How about shutting down natural gas fields whilst importing a fifth of the UK’s needs from the US – whilst banning fracking?

What about shipping Australian coal from Japan, whilst shutting down a coal mine a few dozen miles away to keep steel producing blast furnaces going?

Or how about chopping down prime forests in North America down into wood pellets to replace coal in a power station that supplies 6% of the UK’s electricity needs?

How about fining car companies £15,000 for every internal combustion engine vehicles sold over a quota? (Woops, now £13,000).

Or how about raking in £16.9 billion a year for selling carbo credits in a (reducing) cap and trade scheme that doubles the price of household natural gas?

These stupid schemes hit those least able to afford them the hardest and are stealth, regressive, taxes.

They also cause inflation.

The UK faces an even bigger problem beyond the stagflationary impacts of dumb government policies.

In 2028/9, a “hung” parliament will be elected, featuring a three-way tie between Labour, the Tories and Reform.

Maybe Labour will fracture into “elite” Labour of the metro areas and “socialist” Labour of the poorer areas.

Prime Muppet Starmer is working for a de facto re-entry into the EU – despite half of Labour voters, voting to leave on 23 June 2016.

Once the UK has no majority government and the problems with funding zero growth with an ever-increasing welfare bill – collapse is inevitable.

Onwards!!!