There have been many public enquiries that neither ask the right questions, point fingers at those culpable or attempt to identify the causes of the C19 scamdemic.

It is beyond doubt that ‘treatment protocols (Remdesvir/Midazolam/respirators DNR etc) killed far more people than they saved – AND that estimates of harms ere flawed, AND that testing for C19 was false- AND lockdowns/ social distancing/ masking /isolation had no basis in science- that massive government handouts of trillions went straight to fraudsters and big pharma.

Let’s start with one of the major ‘cover up’ culprits – the UK.

“The inquiry, chaired by Baroness Heather Hallett, was established in 2022 and began hearing witness testimony in 2023. While the witness hearings are expected to conclude in June 2026, final reports are not expected until 2027, at which point the total cost to the taxpayer will exceed £300 million when combining the inquiry’s running costs and government response expenditures.”

A whitewash that concluded that lock downs should have been implemented sooner and harder.

It completely ignored the midazolam+morphine +DNR cull

(100) A deeper dive on the extra 40,000 English and Welsh deaths in April 2020 – probably by Midazolam + morphine – the WHO instructed “authorities” to categorise all deaths with C19 present as C19 deaths

As with all other government enquiries it does not discuss the impact that ivermectin and hydroxy chloroquine treatment protocols would have/could have had on illnesses and deaths ascribed to C19. It did not even acknowledge that the contents of the C19 injections were different from the contents in the clinical trials – or the failings of the clinical trials themselves.

A farce that cost £300 million pounds.

There is another cover up proceeding through the Dutch courts as we speak.

From here:

The Dutch Covid Inquiry Is Not Looking for the Truth

“A civil case is moving through the court in Leeuwarden. Seven citizens — one of whom has died since the case began — are suing seventeen defendants for harm they attribute to the mRNA Covid shots.

The defendants are not minor figures: the former prime minister, Mark Rutte; the former health minister, Hugo de Jonge; Marion Koopmans, the virologist who sat on the team of experts advising the cabinet; Jaap van Dissel, who as head of infectious-disease control at the national health institute chaired that team — the Outbreak Management Team (OMT), which steered the country’s Covid response from January 2020 until 2022 — and was the public face of the lockdown advice; the chief executive of Pfizer, Albert Bourla; and Bill Gates.

Gates argued that a Dutch court had no business judging him. The court disagreed and kept the case.1 It continues, slowly.

To a foreign reader, that reads as a country with room to ask hard questions.

It is worth pausing on what became of the man who brought the case. Arno van Kessel, one of the two lawyers behind it, spent 260 days in pre-trial detention.

He was arrested in June 2025 — the day after he filed papers in the case — in an investigation into a network of self-described “sovereigns,” people who reject the authority of the state.

To my mind the label sits oddly on him: his whole method was the courtroom.

He is a lawyer who took the government to court, not a man who denies that courts have power over anyone.

No criminal court has convicted him of anything; he remains a suspect, and a suspect only.

In late February 2026 the judges suspended his detention, in part because the prosecution’s case was moving so slowly.2

By then he had been struck from the bar and could no longer stand beside his own clients. And so the lawyer who had brought that suit against Rutte, De Jonge, Koopmans, and Gates had himself been shut out of the courtroom.

Then, on 29 May 2026, the inquiry into the Corona policy opened its public hearings. And a similar picture appears.

A committee with the critics removed.

The Brownstone article goes into great depth on the shenanigans involved.

Background here:

(100) Bill Gates & Pfizer CEO Lawsuit Follow-Up | What Actually Happened in Court on March 9 — Videos, Transcript, and What Comes Next

And more here:

(100) Update on the case in Holland against Bill Gates by the two Dutch lawyers Peter Stassen and Arno which has parallels with the State censorship, persecution and imprisonment of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

“After the parliamentary elections of October 2025, the turnover was near total.

De Kort is the only remaining original member left.

What remains is a committee of five — VVD, GroenLinks-PvdA, D66, CDA, and the Markuszower group. Not one of them comes from a party that fundamentally opposed the policy under review.

“Khadija Arib was called as a witness on 3 June.

At the end of three hours, against protocol, she asked to add something the questioning had not touched.

She said the inquiry leans on drawing lessons for the future, but that she misses the emphasis on truth-finding, on accountability — the things, she said, a democracy depends on.

The woman who was meant to chair this inquiry, sitting in the witness chair instead, told the committee to its face that she does not yet see it doing the one thing an inquiry is for.

The Australian covid enquiry was similarly fundamentally flawed.

How many died because of Remdesivir/Midazolam treatment protocols? How many died within hours/minutes/days of receiving the C19 ‘vaccine’?

How many hundreds of billions/trillions of dollars were wasted by political measures that were as useless as treatments?

All this was coordinated globally by the UN who operates an “all care and no responsibility” model with no legal liability for its crass stupidity enshrined in socialist political dogma.

The next ‘pandemic is likely to be hantavirus or Ebola. The soccer world cup and the upcoming Olympics provide fertile ground for GLOBAL super spreader events – don’t assume ‘they’ haven’t thought of this.

Onwards!

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