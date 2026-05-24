First the officially admitted costs of immigration in Germany.

From here:

German taxpayers bled dry: Mass migration cost €40 billion in 2025

“German taxpayers not only paid over €40 billion, but also face higher housing costs, more road traffic, crowded hospitals, growing insecurity, higher insurance premiums, and a host of other ills not officially tracked in this figure

“The €24.8 billion is strictly the federal bill. The actual, combined national cost of migration for Germany is that €24.8 billion plus the massive, separate billions that the individual states and municipalities had to pull from their own local tax revenues to cover their own deficits brought on by mass immigration.

“Of course, all of these expenses only cover specific areas like housing, direct social benefits, and integration courses. The true cost is still far higher than €40 billion to €50 billion.

The costs, for instance, do not cover expenses associated with the substantial foreign prison population. They also do not cover the need for the vastly increased police forces and counter-terrorism efforts. There are also “gray areas” that lead to other hidden taxes on Germans brought on by mass immigration. For instance, mass immigration has led to vastly higher housing prices, more road traffic, crowded hospitals, and longer wait times for medical treatments.”

For the UK – per Brave AI:

“Recent estimates suggest that the long-term fiscal cost of recent migration waves and the current asylum system runs into the tens of billions, with specific projections highlighting significant future liabilities. The Centre for Policy Studies (CPS) estimates that the lifetime net fiscal cost of approximately 800,000 recent immigrants gaining Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) could reach £234 billion, or roughly £8,200 per UK household, spread over several decades. “

“ther analyses point to substantial ongoing costs from non-working migrants and illegal immigration:

Non-working migrants : It has been reported that around 1.6 million migrants not in work may cost the taxpayer £8 billion per year .

Illegal migration : An estimated population of 1.2 million illegal migrants could impose an economic burden of £14.4 billion , based on the £12,000 average cost of public services per person.

Removal costs: The government assessed that removing a migrant to a “safe country” could cost £63,000 more than keeping them in the UK, due to high relocation expenses despite avoided housing support.

Note these costs are not all the costs for catering for large scale immigration – from the German experience:

“The costs, for instance, do not cover expenses associated with the substantial foreign prison population. They also do not cover the need for the vastly increased police forces and counter-terrorism efforts. There are also “gray areas” that lead to other hidden taxes on Germans brought on by mass immigration. For instance, mass immigration has led to vastly higher housing prices, more road traffic, crowded hospitals, and longer wait times for medical treatments.”

Not o mention the need for armies of translators in every public space and the over-crowding of schools – or the completely ignored state costs of “anchor babies”.

Now for a slightly tongue in cheek, but nonetheless another lesson from LA when the indolent migrants towards a socialist “safe city.

For context(from Brave AI:

“s of March 2026, 20,885 asylum seekers were housed in hotels, representing 22% of the total 93,653 people in asylum accommodation.

The remaining asylum seekers were housed in other forms of shared accommodation, such as Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs) or former military sites, though the specific count for HMOs is not explicitly isolated in the provided data.

20,000 still in hotels and 73,000 distributed in houses and flats across the UK.

These people were previously ‘housed’ in refugee camps in the middle East or simply on the run from the law. These refugees/asylum seekers/economic migrants certainly are unable to contribute to the countries they are on the run from.

Does this mean the UK should set up ‘refugee camps’ where these asylum seekers hould be hdl until their asylum cases are heard?

Well…

In LA:

Resident Floats Surefire Way Of Getting Potholes And Trash Cleaned Up In Shithole LA... | ZeroHedge

From Brave AI:

“72,195 people were estimated to be experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County on any given night in the 2025 count. Within the City of Los Angeles specifically, the number was 43,695.”

Back to the article:

“Just days ago, reports painted a grim picture of massive homeless encampments overrun by rats, open-air drug markets operating brazenly near police stations, and public spaces rendered unusable by tents, trash, and crime.

“Helicopter footage has captured post offices swallowed by encampments, blocking mail access and parking. Residents describe navigating urine-soaked doorways blocked by belongings just to enter their own apartments, with police unwilling or unable to intervene under current policies.”

“Despite California dumping an estimated $24 billion into homelessness programs between 2018 and 2023 - with LA spending hundreds of millions annually - the results are nonexistent. The county reports around 72,000 homeless individuals, many unsheltered, with over half originating from out of state, according to critics of the system.”

Maybe this is the sort of tough love that needs to be employed in the UK:

“a short grace period after taking office followed by mass enforcement against crime, open drug use, and disorder. He has emphasized clearing streets and involving homeless individuals directly in cleanup efforts rather than feeding another layer of bureaucracy.”

“Real change requires rejecting the failed ideologies that enabled this mess: endless tolerance for lawlessness, incentives that import problems, and a bureaucracy that thrives on failure.”

The refugee camps for asylum seekers hare hidden in HMO’s and hotels – which will gravitate to the same refugee camps that exist in Syria/Middle East or the homeless encampments of LA.

I suggest that the same POW camps set to house 400,000 captured Germans.

From Brave AI:

At its peak in September 1946, the United Kingdom held 402,200 German prisoners of war.

This figure represented the highest number of detainees during the conflict, following a significant influx of prisoners captured in North Africa and Western Europe after 1943.

Repatriation : The process of sending prisoners home began in September 1946, with the last official repatriations completed in 1948 .

Post-War Settlement: Around 25,000 former German POWs chose to remain in the UK

And then?

Asylum courts/judges/lawyers could be attached to these asylum camps to expedite hearings. The camps would be more sanitary, safe and humane for those seeking asylum and would protect UK citizens from the worst excesses of immigrant crime. Work parties could be supervised to fix pot-holes!

Onwards!

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