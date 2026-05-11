From here:

TRUMP’S AMBASSADOR TO BELGIUM DROPS A NUKE ON EUROPE’S GREEN NIGHTMARE: U.S. Ready to Fork Over Up to $10 BILLION to Supercharge Belgian Nuclear Power – Trump Personally Backing the Deal as Continent Wakes Up to Reality! | The Gateway Pundit | by Drieu Godefridi

“In a bombshell interview that has European globalists clutching their windmills and solar panels, U.S. Ambassador to Belgium Bill White just laid it all out: America is offering to finance up to 50 percent of the cost of building new nuclear reactors in Belgium — potentially $10 billion in U.S. investment that will deliver American technology, American engineering, and American energy dominance straight to our NATO ally.”

“White, a Trump loyalist hand-picked for the job, didn’t mince words with Belgian newspaper La Libre. Washington is all-in on helping Belgium reverse decades of suicidal “green” phase-out madness. Two American nuclear powerhouses — Westinghouse and GE Vernova — are ready to supply the reactors, the full engineering package, and the know-how.”

Wow!

“And get this: President Donald J. Trump is “personally and fully behind the project.” Once permits are secured, White says a new reactor could be up and running in just five years. Five years. That’s lightning speed compared to the endless delays, cost overruns, and regulatory sabotage that have plagued Europe’s flirtation with unreliable wind and solar.”

We can compare this with th UK’s ongoing nuclear plan – per Brave AI:

“The construction cost of Hinkley Point C is estimated at £35 billion in 2015 prices, which translates to approximately £48 billion (or €51.4 billion) in 2026 nominal prices due to inflation. This figure represents a significant increase from the original £18 billion estimate, with the project developer EDF warning that final costs could exceed £50 billion if further delays occur.”

EDF is French, not British.

“Belgium’s new right-leaning government under Prime Minister Bart De Wever has already moved to nationalize the country’s entire nuclear fleet from French giant Engie, halting decommissioning plans and signaling a full-throated return to nuclear power. After years of leftist climate hysteria that shut down perfectly good reactors and left Europeans freezing in the dark while paying through the nose for Russian and Middle Eastern energy, reality is finally hitting home.

“Westinghouse’s AP1000 reactor — a Generation III+ beast with revolutionary passive safety systems — is ready to take center stage. No pumps, no external power needed for 72+ hours of blackout protection. Fewer valves, fewer pipes, massive modular construction in factories. It’s already proven in the U.S. (Vogtle 3 & 4), China, and beyond.

FROM Brave AI:

“The Westinghouse AP1000 reactor has a gross thermal power rating of 3,415 MWt and a nominal net electrical output of approximately 1,110 to 1,117 MWe.”

“Initial US Estimates: The original contract for two AP1000 units at Plant Vogtle in Georgia was budgeted at $14 billion.

Actual US Costs: The Vogtle project ultimately exceeded $30 billion to $35 billion for the two units, representing a delay of seven to eight years and a cost overrun of roughly $18–21 billion over the initial budget.”

“Westinghouse has also announced a smaller modular variant, the AP300, which is estimated to cost approximately $1 billion per unit, significantly less than the large AP1000.”

“The BWRX-300 small modular reactor (SMR) developed by GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy has a net electrical output of 300 megawatts electric (MWe) and a thermal output of 870 MWth.

This power capacity is sufficient to generate approximately 7.2 million kWh per day, providing enough electricity to power roughly 300,000 homes per unit.

The BWRX-300 is a 10th generation boiling water reactor design developed by GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GVH). he modular design allows for construction in 24–36 months, significantly faster than traditional nuclear plants.

The UK has 30 million homes that would require 100 Vernovas!

GE Vernova brings its small modular reactor (SMR) expertise with the BWRX-300 for flexible, rapid deployment. This isn’t experimental — it’s battle-tested American excellence.”

Belgium could have turned to South Korea directly.

From Brave AI:

“South Korea aims to export 10 nuclear power plants by 2030, leveraging its domestically developed reactor designs to compete in global markets. The country’s export strategy is anchored by the APR1400, a 1,400 MW reactor design that secured a landmark $20 billion contract to build four units at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the UAE, establishing Korea as a top-tier reactor exporter.

Beyond large-scale power reactors, South Korea is actively expanding its nuclear export portfolio through several key technologies and recent milestones:

SMART100 Small Modular Reactor (SMR): The SMART100 design received standard design approval from South Korea’s Nuclear Safety and Security Commission, marking a crucial step for commercialization. Developed by the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute (KAERI), this 110 MWe reactor is being promoted for export, particularly to Saudi Arabia , which has an agreement to collaborate on its deployment.

Research Reactor Exports: In a historic first, South Korea agreed to export the design of a nuclear research reactor to the University of Missouri in the United States . Led by KAERI and Hyundai Engineering, this $10 million initial design contract for the NextGen MURR project marks the first time Korea has exported reactor design since importing its first research reactor 66 years ago.

Emerging Market Bids: South Korean firms, including Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), are pursuing significant contracts in Africa and Europe, including consultations for two 1,000 MW reactors in Uganda and interest from Poland and the Czech Republic. These efforts are driven by Korea’s competitive unit costs (approximately $3,570 per kW) and its proven track record in on-time delivery and safety.”

“While Europe spent years demonizing nuclear power as “unsafe” and chasing fairy-tale renewables that fail when the wind stops blowing or the sun stops shining, the Trump administration is delivering real energy security.

No more begging Putin or Middle Eastern despots for power. No more blackouts. And no more skyrocketing bills.”

Aside from th £50 billion for Hinkley C, the ‘net zero policies of the lunatic wind farm, solar panel, battery storage brigade are wilfully reducing the UK’S national food security and destroying the country sides’ flora and fauna.

In the last ten years, 30million UK households have seen their utility bills increase from around £600 a year to close to £2,000 a year - for AN EXTRA £42 billion pounds EACH AND EVERY YEAR.

Over the nextten years - an extra cost to households of £420 BILLION POUNDS.

Not exactly a solution for the working class of the UK!

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