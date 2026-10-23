From here:

HMRC writes off £13bn in tax as businesses collapse under Labour

“HMRC lost almost £13bn in revenue last year as businesses collapsed following soaring borrowing costs and Labour’s tax raid.

In a report published on Thursday, the National Audit Office (NAO) said HMRC had been forced to write off billions in unpaid tax because of increased company liquidations.

“Since before the pandemic, the total amount owed to HMRC has more than doubled from £19bn in 2019-20 to £43.8bn in 2025-26.

But the amount of tax debt that HMRC expects it will not be able to collect has more than trebled over the same period – from £4.2bn to £12.9bn.

According to the report, three quarters – £9.8bn – of these losses were “write-offs”, driven by a rise in company closures and personal bankruptcies.

You can probably reverse engineer those numbers with the amount of unemployment suffered, and the corporate profits foregone from business failures.

“Business insolvencies rose 39pc between 2019-20 and 2025-26 as higher taxes and soaring costs put firms under pressure.

Glen Flannery, of law firm CMS, said: “Formal insolvencies remain at historically elevated levels.

“What we’re seeing now is the cumulative effect of inflation, higher interest rates and increased employment costs landing at the same time.”

Is it any wonder? From Brave AI:

“Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves raised taxes by approximately £66 billion across her first two budgets, with £40 billion in her first budget (October 2024) and £26 billion in her second (November 2025).

£66 billion represents a direct hit to GDP of over 2%- dreadful !

Then you need to factor in the rise in the minimum wage and changes to labour laws that make employing anyone far more expensive PLUS the extra TAXES from increases in the ‘energy price cap’’.

“Nimesh Shah, of accountancy firm Blick Rothenberg, added: “The UK tax burden is at its highest levels in modern peace time and changes to tax, labour laws and the minimum wage increase have added significant burden to businesses.

“The irony is that the Government increasing the tax burden has had the effect of increasing HMRC’s tax losses.”

However, the surge in business closures is partly because the courts and HMRC have been working through a “backlog of insolvencies and bankruptcies”, which were built up during the pandemic when the tax office suspended its debt collection activity.

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