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Richard Kudrna's avatar
Richard Kudrna
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Here in Canada the government explains that migrants although a net draw on the economy, brought in due to the labour shortage when blended with family are highly compliant in filing income taxes (in order to get benefits). I will guess that UK is hemorrhaging money into social support for the vast numbers of migrants which then requires higher taxes so that citizens pay to support the non tax paying people then the tax burden is crushing those businesses. Obviously non sustainable. Looks like the playbook “forment civil unrest to justify stripping of rights”.

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