The only way “net zero” can be achieved is via STAGFLATION – zero economic growth and high inflation coupled with high unemployment - which is the insane objective of the insane “green” lobby.

Shiny trousered “wonks” Have trapped UK households into ever increasing energy costs by banning the cheap energy provided by plentiful and available fossil fuels and forcing the generation of energy via inefficient and expensive “renewables”.

All implemented via the usual socialist mantra of “tax and spend”.

Lets examine the tortuous methods involved and the promises to reduce energy bills – BY REMOVING SME OF THE “GREEN” TAXES CURRENTLY SUFFERED BY HOUSEHOLDS AND BUSINESSES.

From Brave AI:

“In the UK, green levies are environmental charges added to energy bills to fund government policies aimed at reducing carbon emissions and supporting the transition to low-carbon energy sources. These levies are not a single charge but a combination of several different schemes, each with a specific purpose.

The Climate Change Levy (CCL) is an environmental tax applied to businesses for the energy they use in heating, lighting, and power. It is designed to encourage energy efficiency and reduce emissions by charging businesses based on their energy consumption, with lower charges for more efficient operations. The CCL applies to non-domestic consumers in industrial, public services, commercial, and agricultural sectors.

The Green Gas Levy (GGL) is a charge applied to all domestic and business gas connections in Great Britain, paid by licensed gas suppliers but passed on to customers through standing charges. It funds the Green Gas Support Scheme, which subsidises the production and injection of renewable biomethane into the gas grid to decarbonise heating. The levy is calculated based on the number of gas meter points (MPRNs) rather than consumption, with a current rate of approximately £3 per year per meter.

The Green Gas Support Scheme (GGSS) is a government environmental scheme that provides financial incentives for new anaerobic digestion biomethane plants to increase the proportion of green gas in the gas grid. The scheme, which opened to applications on 30 November 2021, is now extended to close to new applications on 31 March 2028, following a mid-scheme review that extended the closure deadline from 30 November 2025.

Other green levies include the Renewables Obligation (RO), Contracts for Difference (CfD), Feed-in Tariffs (FiT), and the Capacity Market (CM), which are primarily applied to electricity bills. These schemes support the development of renewable energy generation, such as wind and solar power, by providing financial incentives to producers. The funds for these schemes are recovered through charges on electricity consumption and are included in both standing charges and unit rates on energy bills.

Additionally, the Energy Company Obligation (ECO), which funds home insulation and heating improvements for low-income households, is also considered part of the broader green levy framework. While some levies are ring-fenced for specific environmental or social purposes, others, like the CCL, contribute to the general treasury.

The total cost of green levies makes up about 16% of the average electricity bill and around 5.5% of the average gas bill, adding approximately £140–£215 annually to household bills depending on usage and tariff. For businesses, the CCL is a significant cost, but recent government plans aim to reduce green levies for energy-intensive industries, potentially lowering electricity bills by up to 25% from 2027 for over 7,000 manufacturing firms.

Other taxes on energy include VAT, applied at 5% for domestic use and 20% for most businesses, and fuel duty, which makes up around 19% of the unit price of heating oil.

“The UK government collects green levies through various schemes, with the Green Gas Levy (GGL) being a key component. As of 2025, green levies make up approximately 13% of a household’s average energy bill, which amounts to roughly £228.15 per year for a typical £2,500 annual bill.

13% of the bill is tax - around one eighth.

The government has also announced plans to scrap the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme and cover 75% of the cost of the renewables obligation (RO) scheme from 2026 to 2029, which will reduce household energy bills by an average of £150 starting in April 2026.

There is the reduction promised by prime minister Starmer – the removal of one tax – thanks so much!

Other promises have been made to reduce energy bills because of the use of the switch to “net zero - ’ the answer is blowing In the wind”:

Ed Miliband plays ukulele song about wind turbines

Yes he is as big a walking dick as he appears In that video – he is part of an incredibly stupid cabinet bankrupting the country as fast as it can.

FactCheck: government fails to confirm £300 energy promise – Channel 4 Newsd

The Minister of net zero is In charge of a newly formed company called GB Energy which bought the transmission assets of national grid in an uncompetitive process last year for the od billion bucks or so – the purchase is hidden behind ANOTHER COMPAY CALLED NESO:

UK Government buys National Grid’s electricity system operator for $828m - Offshore Technology

“Ed Miliband, the UK’s Energy Secretary, pointed to the “huge role” the new independent National Energy System Operator (NESO) has in Britain’s energy future.

“The UK Government has agreed to buy the National Grid’s Electricity System Operator (ESO) for £630m ($827.95m) to “support energy security, help to keep bills down and accelerate the government’s clean power mission”.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2025/feb/03/gb-energy-says-it-may-not-meet-pledge-to-employ-1000-people-for-20-years

“Chair Jürgen Maier also refused to put a date on when the agency would bring down energy bills” https://grokipedia.com/page/J%C3%BCrgen_Maier

He won’t be In any hurry to leave a failed industry with his 6 figure salary:

From Brave AI:

“Jürgen Maier’s current salary is £114,400 per annum as the Start Up Chair for Great British Energy, a role he was directly appointed to by the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Smoke and mirrors!!!

The true impact of the transition to Net Zero is captured by the increase In household energy bills over the last ten years– from brave ai:

“The average household electricity bill in the UK in 2005 was £307, based on data from the Department for Business, Enterprise and Regulatory Reform (BERR) and adjusted to 2007 prices using the Retail Price Index (RPI). This figure reflects the cost for a standard tariff and an average household consumption of 3,300 kWh per year.

“As of 1 October 2025, the energy price cap for a typical UK household paying by direct debit is set at £1,755 per year, representing a 2% increase from the previous quarter.

An increase of 5.7 times - +572%

There are 30 million households in the UK.

Basterds LIKE Miliband have imposed a climate tax averaging 700 pounds a year for the last ten years – 30 million homes times £700 times ten years = 210 billion pounds of stupid ad pointless taxes to pursue unachievable and unwanted co2 emissions of zero.

The green lobby removes the discretion of the UK consumer to elect what to spend money on - clothes for the kids, an extra shower a week, a better holiday/eating out etc.

Will anyone rid us of these meddlesome freaks. price increases for UK households are locked in FOR 20 YEARS via the cfd contracts that guarantee prices paid for electricity from offshore wind generation.

From brave AI:

“The UK’s offshore wind projects are set to operate under contracts for difference (CfDs) with a fixed guaranteed price for a period of up to 20 years.

This contract length has been extended from the previous 15 years to help secure long-term investment and support the transition to clean energy.

The latest auction, AR7, includes delivery years spanning from 2028-29 to 2030-31, with the contract duration covering the entire operational period of the projects. These long-term contracts provide developers with financial stability and allow for predictable returns over the life of the wind farms.

”predictable returns” = government mandated profits from a monopoly that permits no competition.

Ripping taxes from UK households AND PAYING THESE DIRCLY TO FOREIGN CORPORATIONS.

“The latest UK offshore wind auction, Allocation Round 6 (AR6), awarded contracts for 5.3 GW of new offshore wind capacity in August 2025, with an average strike price of £59.90/MWh for fixed-bottom projects.

This round saw nine fixed-bottom projects totaling 4.9 GW and one floating project, the 400 MW Green Volt scheme, secured at a strike price of £139.93/MWh. The auction results reflect a significant increase in the maximum allowable strike price from £44/MWh to £73/MWh, implemented to ensure project viability amid rising costs.”

See that? A strike of £140 per kwh for the Gren Volt floater– and maximum allowable prices of up to £73 MWh!

UK Households currently pay 2an exorbitant 26 pence per kwh = £260 per MWh – extrapolate that! Texas pays 16.6 US cents per kwH – 12.5 pence, less than half the at bilked out of UK households.

“The most recent offshore wind auction in the UK, Allocation Round 6 (AR6) held in September 2024, awarded contracts at a strike price of £58.87 per megawatt hour (MWh) for new-build fixed-bottom offshore wind projects in 2012 prices.

This was a significant increase from the previous auction, AR5, which failed to secure any offshore wind projects due to a strike price of £44/MWh, deemed too low given rising development costs.

The 2022 auction, AR4, set a record low price of £37.35/MWh for offshore wind in 2012 prices, marking a nearly 70% decrease since the first auction in 2015. The 2015 auction (AR1) had a starting strike price of £140/MWh in 2012 prices, which steadily declined over subsequent rounds. The 2016 auction (AR2) saw a price of £105/MWh, followed by £56/MWh in AR3 and £46/MWh in AR4.

“For the Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme, the Low Carbon Contracts Company (LCCC) acts as the counterparty to generators.

If the market price of electricity is below the agreed strike price, the LCCC pays the difference to the generator.

If the market price exceeds the strike price, the generator pays the difference back to the LCCC. This mechanism transfers market risk from generators to the LCCC, which is funded through a levy on electricity consumers. The government does not collect revenue from this process; instead, the cost is passed on to consumers via their energy bills, and the total budget for CfD allocations is capped, not fixed.”

PASSED ON TO CONSUMERS!

“The Control for Low Carbon Levies is a government framework introduced in the 2017 Autumn Budget to manage the costs of low-carbon electricity support schemes, replacing the previous Levy Control Framework (LCF). It is designed to keep energy costs as low as possible by preventing new low-carbon electricity levies from being introduced until the overall burden of these costs on energy bills is forecast to fall sustainably. The Control applies to all existing and new low-carbon electricity levies, including Contracts for Difference (CfD), the Renewables Obligation (RO), and Feed-in-Tariffs (FiTs).”

“The government’s current forecast, based on 2011/12 prices, indicates that new levies will not be introduced until 2025, as the total cost of existing schemes is expected to continue rising until then, peaking at £8.6 billion in 2021-22. This forecast does not cap total spending but focuses on the flow of new levies. The Control does not affect existing contracts, including those under the CfD auctions, the Renewables Obligation, or the Feed-in-Tariff scheme, nor does it impact commitments such as the £557 million allocated for future CfD auctions.”

\Germany withdrew subsidies for offshore wind and the last cfd auction failed to attract a single bid – funny that?!?

“Germany’s offshore wind sector faced a significant setback in 2025 when its subsidy-free auction for offshore wind projects failed to attract any bids, highlighting the risks of its current negative bidding system.

There is one more piece to the puzzle, the decisions of the shiny trousered “wonks” at the NGO – OFGEM. I covered this here:

The energy pricing “5 card Monte” that causes horribly expensive household energy bills – “MARGINAL PRICING”

OFGEM simply works out an average price across all sources including the expensive renewables – it has no interest In determining he cheapest price – it is part of the criminal price-fixing racket.

“The regulator is governed by the Gas and Electricity Markets Authority (GEMA), which sets policy and oversees Ofgem’s activities.

Ofgem is funded by an annual licence fee paid by the energy companies it regulates, ensuring its independence from both government ministers and the industry it supervises. While Ofgem operates in England, Scotland, and Wales, Northern Ireland is regulated by the Utility Regulator, which handles most of Ofgem’s responsibilities except for certain renewable energy schemes.

Guess how the energy companies recover their license fees to OFGEM? You guessed it – monthly bills to consumers.

Th principle here is the concealment of price discovery of the costs of energy from non-renewables – if people can’t understand prices, they will not notice they are being cheated.

renewables are 5-7 times more expensive than fossil fuels – who wouldn’t want an a 80 per cent reduction In household energy bills worth £150 A MONTH? This is not allowed – the government denies it.

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid or unpaid subscription or follow me/recommend my site to others you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards).

ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan