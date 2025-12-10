Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Fournier's avatar
Dan Fournier
2h

Looting in the $trillions$ by these psychopathic Satanist thieves. Been documenting these culprits for the past three years; start here:

https://fournier.substack.com/p/apologies-to-the-world-the-great

https://fournier.substack.com/p/meet-canadas-new-prime-minister-mark

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture