From this 80-minute podcast here:

Large Majority of Voters Worried About Cheating in 2024 Election – In the Tank #459 (youtube.com)

The woman broke down in tears after all her years of training. competing and dedication were ended with just on flow to the face – a punch harder than she had ever taken in all her boxing years.

What sport could women compete with men – maybe as jockeys or similar, other than that?

The guys (no women!) discuss the obscenity of a man, identifying as a woman, smashing a woman in the face in an Olympic boxing ring – in front of the world.

They key point is made – women can put a stop to this immediately – do not comply with rules that permit “trans” women to compete – just say “HELL NO” and refuse to compete. It would be simple enough to form a parallel sports organisation for natural women only.

This is what socialism does – destroys the family, victimises women and grooms kids.

Disgusting.

Onwards!!!

