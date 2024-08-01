The Cult of Moloch was on full display at the opening ceremony of the Olympics – now we have a “trans” woman “competing” in the boxing arena – this is emblematic of what is wrong with liberal plans
From this 80-minute podcast here:
Large Majority of Voters Worried About Cheating in 2024 Election – In the Tank #459 (youtube.com)
The woman broke down in tears after all her years of training. competing and dedication were ended with just on flow to the face – a punch harder than she had ever taken in all her boxing years.
What sport could women compete with men – maybe as jockeys or similar, other than that?
The guys (no women!) discuss the obscenity of a man, identifying as a woman, smashing a woman in the face in an Olympic boxing ring – in front of the world.
They key point is made – women can put a stop to this immediately – do not comply with rules that permit “trans” women to compete – just say “HELL NO” and refuse to compete. It would be simple enough to form a parallel sports organisation for natural women only.
This is what socialism does – destroys the family, victimises women and grooms kids.
Disgusting.
Onwards!!!
I wonder, did she know she was going to fight a man, or was she fooled? I also saw yesterday that a women died in the ring fighting a man. Now the evil ones are happy, get rid of all the women, and make all man gay! Their goal!
Please contact the IOC.
France needs to be reprimanded and banned from hosting future Summer and Olympic Games. Male transgender athletes need to be banned from competing in women’s events.
Stop the evils.
