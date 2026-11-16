From Brave AI:

“Anthropic is scheduled to price its initial public offering (IPO) on the evening of Wednesday, November 18, 2026, with shares expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker ANT on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

The company has set a price range of $70 to $78 per share for 825 million Class A shares. This listing will occur on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, subject to final regulatory clearance from the SEC. “

825 million times an IPO price of, say, $74 = $around 61 billion so there are lots of other ‘factors that will finally reveal the value of the company Post IPO.

I covered those here:

(100) Anthropic still vying for a valuation of over a trillion bucks in its initial public offering

So far so good?

From here:

Anthropic’s IPO Could Value It at $2 Trillion Even as Its Losses Hit $42 Billion

“With enthusiasm for the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) still strong, a few heavyweights in the space are preparing to go public, including Anthropic, the creator of the popular Claude large language model.

There’s a chance that the market will put a $2 trillion market cap on Anthropic when it IPOs, in which case it will edge out Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) as the largest IPO in history.

Anthropic Valuation History & Market Cap 2026: $965B | Anthropic Stock

“Anthropic’s most recent post-money valuation is $965B, set by the $65B Series H that closed in May 2026.

That is the figure most people are after when they search for its market cap. A true market cap only exists once a company’s shares trade publicly, which won’t happen until Anthropic’s IPO the day after tomorrow.”

So a post IPO valuation of somewhere between 1 and 2 trillion bucks.

How can the value of a company be in arrange of the odd trillion bucks!!

Looks likw punters are in for a rough ride. Smacks of the circular firing squad operating at the height of the dot com bubble!

Stay sharp- it’s either falling knife or..umm a bargain?!?

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