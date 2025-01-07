Not content with pardoning death row inmates guilty of the most heinous crimes, handing out medals to mass murdering pharma companies, meow medals for treasonous actors like Soros and Hillary Clinton plus political criminals Johnson and Liz Cheney, plus pardoning his whore mongering, drug addles, gun criminal son, for 14 years of any crimes he has committed or may have committed, plus banning off shore oil and gas exploration PLUS handing out billions of dollars to NGO’s whose budgets were previously close to zero (to escape federal oversight of spending) Biden has released 9.11 Islamic jihadi terrorists from Gitmo.
From here:
Biden Releases 11 Gitmo Detainees, Sparking National Security Concerns – Give Me Five News
"In a move that has reignited fierce debate over national security and American leadership, President Joe Biden has authorized the release of 11 Yemeni detainees from Guantanamo Bay. These men, all with confirmed ties to Al-Qaeda, were transferred to Oman, where they are expected to “start new lives.” Critics have slammed the decision, warning that it could lead to deadly consequences for the United States and its allies.”
Maybe over 20 years of incarceration has made these terrorists love America, somehow, I doubt it!
Recall that Houthis in Yemen regularly take “pot shots” at America and Sausi merchant and Navy shipping in the Persian/Arabian Gulf, using ever more sophisticated Iranian and Russian weapons.
The Democratic Party has long supported Islamic fundamentalism in the Middle East, especially Iran – a policy continued by President Biden.
“Under the Obama administration, at least 20 former Guantanamo detainees rejoined terrorist organizations, with 12 directly implicated in attacks that killed six Americans. The George W. Bush administration, which transferred 540 detainees during its tenure, faced similar fallout.”
Biden cannot be prosecuted for any of his crimes committed while engaging in official duties. Trump may have benefited from the recent SCOTUS ruling, but Biden is “profiteering” from it to his cold, dead heart’s content.
Onwards!!!
