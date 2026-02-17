From here:

(28) Europe’s Energy Implosion - YouTube

“Europe’s Energy Implosion is looming, and it seems like they are making all of the wrong decisions. What was once the poster child for Green Energy is now the hallmark of deindustrialization and fiscal collapse. You won’t want to miss this episode of the Energy Realities Podcast with David Blackmon, Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, and Stu Turley.”

The Energy Realities team talks about environmental policy, highlighting the complexity and contradictions within the European Union’s approach to these issues. *1. Europe’s Energy Crisis and Deindustrialization* The conversation focuses heavily on how the EU’s net-zero emissions policies are creating severe economic consequences. Heavy industries—chemicals, steel, and manufacturing—are facing unsustainable energy costs and are relocating production outside Europe. There’s a fundamental contradiction highlighted between pursuing aggressive net-zero goals while simultaneously needing energy-intensive defense capabilities. *2. Geopolitics of Energy* We explore Europe’s complex energy relationships, including:

Historical dependence on Russian energy and the implications of the Ukraine war

Speculation about whether the EU might resume purchasing Russian gas and oil post-war

The US role as an LNG exporter and Europe’s efforts to diversify energy sources

*3. EU Governance and Sovereignty Issues* A critical theme is the centralization of power within the EU and erosion of national sovereignty. The discussion covers:

How the EU uses financial leverage to enforce policies on member states

Concerns about undemocratic tendencies and manipulation

The tension between central EU authority and member state independence

*4. Climate Policy and Environmental Regulation* The transcript critiques the EU’s approach to climate action, including:

An alleged fixation on CO2 emissions reduction as the sole environmental priority

“Emissions mania” and regulatory overreach in climate policy

The role and effectiveness of carbon credits and emissions trading schemes

*5. Policy Failures and Unintended Consequences* A recurring theme is how policies in automotive and energy sectors have failed to achieve their intended goals, with policymakers lacking foresight about broader consequences and a disconnect between policy rhetoric and real-world implementation.

Key Chapters:

02:39 New trading blocs based upon Energy Policies

04:46 Net Zero and the EU

11:02 The US can get along without the EU market

15:51 EU control is financial

17:55 Gaslighting at its finest

22:14 Is the EU going to buy Russian Gas after the end of the Ukraine War?

31:26 Great chart at the EPA on historical air quality

45:42 Pay to Play in the UK

At the very least this should prompt rational thought and discussion!

Here’s a little more context that the UK seeks to align with in 2027 from Brave AI:

“75% of CBAM revenues are allocated to the EU budget, primarily to support the repayment of NextGenerationEU recovery loans. The remaining 25% is retained by the individual EU Member States.

The European Commission has not yet finalized how the funds will be spent beyond the budget allocation, and the long-term use of revenues remains a subject of policy discussion.”

“The EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) began its definitive phase on January 1, 2026, requiring importers to purchase and surrender CBAM certificates based on the embedded emissions in covered goods.

Revenue estimates vary, but recent projections suggest CBAM could generate around €9 billion annually by 2030 , rising significantly over time as carbon prices increase.

The first full year of certificate payments is expected in 2027 , covering emissions from imports in 2026.

Revenues are collected by EU Member States , with 75% transferred to the EU budget starting in 2028 , and 25% retained by Member States .

Initial estimates from 2023 projected €1.5 billion per year by 2028 , but this has been revised upward due to higher EU ETS carbon prices (which have risen fivefold since 2018).

The total revenue is expected to grow substantially, potentially reaching over €73 billion by 2040, according to medium-term forecasts.

While the exact amount collected depends on carbon prices, trade volumes, and emissions data, CBAM is expected to become a significant, though not dominant, source of revenue for the EU.

73 billion euros equates to over a quarter per cent of EU GDP of 22.1 trillion euros. My gusstimae is tht the CBAM will raise 0.5 per cent of EU GDP by 2030 – A NEW TAX!!!

.

Onwards!!!

