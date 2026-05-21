Earlier today, I posted this:

(100) UK’s NET migration drops by half to 171,000 for the 2025 calendar year – but emigration remains high and hides a major problem

“The number of Brits leaving the UK permanently remains at around 500-700 every year – meaning that 5 million Brits have left in the last ten years whilst around 8 million immigrants have arrived for turnover of 20% against the UK’s population of around 79 million”

There is a little more detail on the make-up of the emigration here:

Young Britons turAmong 16- to 34-year-olds, the number of Britons returning to the country has fallen from 65,000 in 2024 to 50,000 this year. Emigration among young Britons remained steady, falling slightly from 130,000 to 126,000 in the same period.

This combination of fewer young Britons returning and stable outflows meant 75,000 more left the UK than returned, up from 65,000 in the previous year.n their backs on Starmer’s high-tax UK

“Record numbers of young Britons are turning their backs on the UK.

It is estimated that 136,000 more British nationals left the country than returned in the year to December 2025, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Among young people aged 16 to 34, 75,000 more left than returned in that period, the highest number on record since the ONS started using new methods of calculating net migration for UK citizens in 2021.”

There are consequences for all that minimum wage and other labour law plus the hike in employer national insurance aet down by the “chicken ranch “ that is the modern Marxist Labour government. Kids can get hired in overseas jobs far more cheaply and easily than in the UK. Their prospects for advancement and their ability to have a higher standard of livin are far higher also!

Now for the dirty little secret that proponents of rejoining the EU hope you never find out – from Brave AI:

“If the UK rejoins the European Union, it would likely be forced to accept EU refugee quotas and adhere to the bloc’s Asylum and Migration Management Regulation, as rejoining requires accepting the entire body of EU law known as the acquis communautaire.

“ Mandatory Acceptance: Unlike its pre-Brexit status where it could opt out, a rejoining UK would be subject to the EU’s “solidarity mechanism,” which calculates refugee redistribution based on population and GDP.

Financial Penalties: Member states that refuse to accept their allocated share of asylum seekers face fines of up to £17,500 per person .

Political Context: These concerns have been raised by EU diplomats and former UK ambassador Sir Ivan Rogers, particularly following statements by Labour leadership hopefuls like Wes Streeting, who has suggested leaving the EU was a “catastrophic mistake” and that he would seek a new mandate to reverse Brexit.

Historical Contrast: Prior to Brexit, the UK successfully negotiated an opt-out from mandatory EU asylum quotas, a privilege that would not automatically apply upon re-accession to the bloc.”

“If the UK rejoins the EU, it would likely be required to accept a share of the bloc’s minimum annual quota of 30,000 relocated asylum seekers, calculated based on its population and GDP, or face a financial penalty.

Solidarity Mechanism : Under the new EU Asylum and Migration Management Regulation, member states must contribute to a solidarity pool of at least 30,000 relocations per year or pay €20,000 (£17,200–£17,500) per person they do not accept.

Estimated Share : Because the UK represents approximately 13% of Europe’s population , political critics have estimated this could equate to accepting up to 182,000 migrants annually , though Labour officials dispute this figure, stating exact terms would be subject to negotiation.

Opt-Out Status: While the UK previously had a legal opt-out from asylum quotas as a member state, sources indicate that rejoining would require adhering to the full acquis communautaire, effectively removing that opt-out and forcing participation in the new migration pact. “

Onwards!

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