The Doors - The End

From here;

‘TRUMP AMERICA AI Act’ Repeals Section 230, Expands Liability, & Establishes Centralized Federal Control Over AI Systems | ZeroHedge

‘The proposal—titled the TRUMP AMERICA AI Act—is being presented as a pro-innovation, pro-safety measure designed to “protect children, creators, conservatives, and communities” while ensuring U.S. dominance in the global AI race.

But the actual structure of the bill reveals a comprehensive system that centralizes regulatory authority, expands legal exposure for platforms, and creates new mechanisms for controlling AI outputs and digital information flows.

For independent journalists and publishers operating on platforms like Substack, the repeal of Section 230 shifts the risk upstream.

Platforms would no longer be shielded from liability tied to user-generated content, meaning they must evaluate whether hosting certain reporting could expose them to lawsuits.

In practice, that creates pressure to restrict or deprioritize content that could be framed as causing harm—particularly reporting on public health, government programs, or other high-stakes issues—regardless of whether it is sourced or accurate.’

‘Section 230 protects online platforms like Substack from being treated as the publisher of user-generated content, shielding them from most civil liability over what users post.’

‘That means companies like Substack are no longer simply hosting content—they are legally exposed to it.

Repealing section 230 will mean the ed of this stack and the censorship of my thoughts and my ‘spin’ on news and events.

Such is death of a ‘free society’ via the removal of the exchange of ideas and critiques.

Maybe the bill won’t pass.

‘The bill referenced in the document, S. ll (officially titled “The Republic Unifying Meritocratic Performance Advancing Machine intelligence by Eliminating Regulatory Interstate Chaos Across American Industry Act”), was introduced in the 119th Congress (2025–2026) by Senator Marsha Blackburn. As of March 20, 2026, the bill has not yet passed into law. It was read twice and referred to the Committee on the Judiciary on February 26, 2026, but has not advanced beyond the committee stage.

Marsha Blackburn - Wikipedia

‘On August 6, 2025, Blackburn announced that she would run for governor of Tennessee in 2026. If elected, she will be Tennessee’s first female governor and, at age 74, its oldest elected governor.’[59]

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