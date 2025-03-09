It looks like the Ukrainians have been routed inside Russia and are about to suffer their largest defeat since the conflict with Russia began.

Probably worth reminding ourselves that the war has been in progress for many years - not just the last three - and that there have been previous attempts to solve the conflict,

The Russians have always had three aims - the de-Nazification of Ukraine, religious freedom (Russian orthodox church) and a security guarantee without any NATO presence. The “West” dos not with to grant any of these pre-requisites to Russia,

It may be a coincidence that the Russian invasion of Ukraine coincided with the 7-year anniversary of the “Minsk” agreement - per Brave AI:

“The Minsk II agreement, which is often referred to as the Minsk 11 agreement, was signed on February 12, 2015.”

“The Minsk agreements were a series of international agreements aimed at ending the Donbas war, fought between armed Russian separatist groups and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with Russian regular forces playing a central role.

The first agreement, known as the Minsk Protocol or Minsk I, was signed on September 5, 2014, after Russia forced Ukraine to sign following a defeat at Ilovaisk.

The agreement was drafted by the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine, consisting of Ukraine, Russia, and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), with mediation by the leaders of France (François Hollande) and Germany (Angela Merkel) in the so-called Normandy Format.”

The current conflict is the result of a failed protocol designed, primarily, by the Europeans.

Here’s the latest news from the northern front, which Ukraine invaded - per Brave AI:

“Ukraine invaded the Kursk Oblast of Russia on August 6, 2024, as part of the Ukrainian offensive into Kursk Oblast.”

The Complete Defeat Of The Ukrainians On The Sudzha Direction Has Begun💥🔥Military Summary 2025.03.09

Using the empty gas pipelines that previously suppled Europe, Russians got in behind the Ukrainian forces occupying Russia,

There may be around 8,000 Ukrainian troops that are now encircled in what is termed a “cauldron”. Apparently, Ukrainian soldiers - using the best equipment that western money can buy - have been surrounded and are in a panic amidst the chaos that 100 Russian troops were able to sew.

“Sudzha (Russian: Суджа, [ˈsudʐə]) is a town and the administrative center of Sudzhansky District in Kursk Oblast, Russia, located on the Sudzha and Oleshnya rivers 105 kilometers (65 mi) southwest of Kursk, the administrative center of the oblast. It has a population of 5,127 people.”

It had been Zelensky’s intention to either attack the nuclear power station at Kursk and then to use the Russian land as a bargaining chip in negotiations. That is impossible.

The US has cut the Ukrainians off from further military supplies and has removed (Starlink) communications.

The Europeans and the UK are struggling for relevance. The UK has signed a 100-year agreement with the Ukrainians for their mineral resources and prised security,

The US should reflect on the UK’s pre-emptive bid for rare earth minerals - per Brave AU:

“The United Kingdom and Ukraine signed a landmark 100 Year Partnership Agreement on January 16, 2025, which includes provisions for deeper security ties and cooperation in various sectors, including rare earth minerals. The agreement aims to strengthen military collaboration, particularly in maritime security, and foster scientific and technological partnerships, among other areas. “

The US and UK may be seeking to access the same raw materials!

Onwards!!!