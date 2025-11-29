The 11-minutevideo here attempts to explain that “renewables” are the cheapest source of electricity and that the elimination of fossil fuels is what is preventing much cheaper household bills.

It is at least an attempt at explaining the high cost of supplying electricity.

How Renewable Energy Actually Affects YOUR Bills

It has some pretty graphs – like this one:

It takes the position that marginal pricing is dependent on the last source of energy – In the case presented – the last two cups in the 10 cup espresso purchase are said to be fossil fuels.

The first three cups cost £2 each, the next 5 cups cost £4 each and the last two cups cost £10 each bringing the cost for ten cups of latte of £46.

BUT “the system applies the same price to every cup of latte to the last price of £10/cup and so the bill charged to households is for ten cups at £10 each = £100 instead of the £46 they actually cost.

This “system is called “marginal pricing”

Any sane person would buy energy at £2 for a cost of£20 or even AT £4 for a cost of £40 – they would certainly not pay £100!!!

This is what the con artists and climate freaks have turned into a system called “marginal pricing”.

Astute observers will note the price of fossil fuels has remained relatively constant for the last few years, so there is no way there can be a massively higher price included in the “system” of marginal pricing for those least two lattes– these should be at the same low price of around £2-3 per latte.

The astute will also note that the horribly expensive offshore wind energy costs in no way equate to the £2 cost of the first two lattes in the example – maybe £15 would be closer to the mark.

Aa actual real world example to scale might look more like this:

2 cups at £15 (or “renewables”= £30 and the remaining 8 cups of latte @, say £3 = £24 (for fossil fuels) for a total cost of\£54 – that would be a better example.

Households are being charged closer to £150 for this con job hiding in a “system” called “marginal pricing”.

Climate freaks in government have denied households access to cheap fossil fuels and forced “the system” to pay for horribly expensive “renewables” that only work 25% of the time.

The UK’s OFGEM (The Office of Gas and Electricity Markets) IS COMPLICIT and a more than willing conspirator in this racketeering scam.

Onwards!!!