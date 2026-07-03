From here:

Ukraine Plans To Hyper-Innovate Humanoid Robot Soldiers | ZeroHedge

“The modern battlefield across western Eurasia has become the world’s AI weapons lab, where drones, autonomous systems, electronic warfare, and ground bots are being stress-tested in real time.

“Now several Ukrainian news outlets, including United24 Media, say that Ukraine plans to launch a grant competition to develop humanoid robots for military use, part of a broader push to automate the front line and reduce battlefield risk for its troops.”

“With Phantom MK1 robots reportedly making their debut in Ukraine earlier this year, Foundation could be emerging as one of the leading humanoid robotics players for the modern battlefield among Western militaries.

Here’s a little more detail on the Phantom MK1 robot from Brave AI:

“The Phantom MK1 is a 175 cm (5’9”), 80 kg humanoid robot developed by Foundation Robotics for dual-use industrial and defense applications. It features 19 degrees of freedom in the upper body, cycloidal actuators delivering 160 Nm of torque, and a camera-first AI vision system powered by Large Language Models for natural language command execution.

Military Deployment : Foundation has deployed units to Ukraine for frontline reconnaissance, securing contracts with the U.S. Army, Navy, and Air Force for roles including logistics, bomb disposal, and casualty evacuation.

Key Specifications : The robot operates at a top speed of 1.7 m/s , carries a 20 kg payload, and utilizes a shared world graph for multi-robot coordination and fleet coherence.

Current Status: Priced at approximately $150,000 or leased for $100,000/year, the MK1 is in active field trials with plans to scale production to 10,000 units by 2026, while the improved MK2 variant is slated for release in 2026.

MK2 already in the works – then, no dout models will progress like i-phones, co-ordinated by AI !

007 robots anyone?

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