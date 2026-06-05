Link to an article I posted a few days ago about German ‘politics’:

(100) EU considering a ban on the AfD – so is Germany

On to France, from here:

“With French national elections approaching in 2027, the mass riots seen in Paris following the PSG victory in the Champions League are leading to an even sharper electoral shift towards the right-leaning National Rally’s Jordan Bardella.”

“Other recent polls also show that Bardella would win a runoff against a range of candidates. A poll from a week ago from Odoxa showed Bardella beating former Prime Minister Édouard Philippe 52 to 48 percent. Other potential candidates, such as the far-left Jean-Luc Mélenchon, were also beaten by wide margins, with polling showing Bardella nearly 50 points ahead of him, at 74 percent to 26 percent, illustrating the France’s distate for Mélenchon’s politics.”

Melanchon’s philosophy is best summed up here:

(12) Remix News & Views on X: “🇫🇷🚨 French far-left leader calls for the Great Replacement Jean-Luc Mélenchon: “France is destined to be a Creole (mixed Black and French) nation and so much the better! Let the young generation do the replacement of the old... Each generation is a new people!” https://t.co/uLgOMlMXs5” / X

Yikes. I guess that won’t go down with a lot of French people after the riots following Paris St Germain’s VICTORY in the European Champions league!

“The riots in Paris left stores and cars burned out and resulted in 890 arrests, 180 officers injured, and two deaths. The apocalyptic videos from the riots also sent shockwaves through the French public.”

“France’s 2026 immigration landscape is defined by a policy standoff between strict domestic controls and delayed European integration. The government faces administrative paralysis with 930,000 pending residence permit cases and has lacked a parliamentary majority to transpose the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum, raising fears of legal confusion as the transposition deadline approaches.”

“Political and Legal Friction

Quota Controversy: A controversial three-year cap on non-EU immigration remains in effect despite constitutional doubts, with the Constitutional Council expected to rule on its validity.

EU Pact Delay: France has dropped plans to pass implementing legislation for the EU asylum rules due to political instability, leaving the country non-compliant with stricter border control mandates.

Hardline Rhetoric: Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin has proposed a three-year freeze on legal migration, arguing the system is overwhelmed, while the new Barnier government promises to “limit immigration” citing uncontrolled borders.

All sounds so familiar.

Key com[ponents of the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum

The Pact consists of ten interlinked legal acts designed to create a unified system:

“The rules entered into force on 11 June 2024 and are scheduled to enter into application on 12 June 2026, following a two-year transition period. During this time, member states are required to adapt national laws, build infrastructure for border procedures, and prepare for the first annual solidarity cycle, which begins in June 2025.

“Solidarity Mechanism: A mandatory framework requiring all EU countries to either host asylum seekers, provide financial contributions, or offer operational support, replacing the previous Dublin Regulation’s rigid “first entry” rule. “

In other words replace refugee camps in Syria, Lebanon / Somlai etc with camps across the EU!

Onwards!

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