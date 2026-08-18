From here:

“Generates A Number Of Risks”: UBS Warns German NatGas Storage Levels Alarmingly Below Seasonal Norms | ZeroHedge

“Simon Penn, a London-based UBS macro strategist, wrote earlier today that Germany’s NatGas storage is just 48% full, compared with 65% a year ago and 75% during the 2022 energy crisis.

We would go a step further: inventories are now at their lowest level for this time of year in 17 years.”

“A surge in demand and hence gas prices if Germany attempts to achieve its targets; increased pressure on Germany’s fiscal position if the government needs to use Trading Hub Europe (THE) to replenish stocks; … pressures elsewhere in Europe …

as German demand crowds out other national buyers;…

Germany’s regasification facilities are limited which means even if it can find LNG supply, it can’t necessarily convert that to stored gas. Hence, a gas shortage could ensue late winter anyway.

From Brave AI:

“!Natural gas accounts for approximately 26.6% to 27.2% of Germany’s primary energy consumption, based on data from 2024 and 2025.

Primary Energy Mix: In 2025, natural gas represented 26.6% of total primary energy consumption, following petroleum (36.0%) and preceding renewable energy (20.8%).

Electricity Generation: Natural gas supplied 13.0% of Germany’s total electricity generation in 2025, with wind and solar being the dominant sources.

Sector Dependence: Gas is the largest single source of energy for industry and residential heating, comprising about 37% of the energy mix in these specific sectors.

Import Reliance: Germany imports 89% of its natural gas demand, with the majority coming from Norway and the Netherlands, while domestic production covers only about 4.6% to 6% of supply.

Germany’s reliance on wind:

“In 2025, wind energy supplied approximately 25% to 27% of Germany’s gross electricity consumption, making it the country’s largest single source of power generation.

And the risks of ‘Dunkelflaute during the long winter months’:

“Dunkelflaute events, characterized by prolonged periods of low wind and solar irradiance, pose a significant but manageable risk to Germany’s energy security and economic stability. While the overall frequency of these events is projected to remain stable throughout the 21st century, they cause acute supply shortfalls and extreme price volatility, forcing a reliance on fossil fuel backups and imports.

Key Risks and Impacts:

Price Volatility: Renewable output drops sharply, causing electricity prices to spike; in late 2024, prices surged to €900 per megawatt hour, contributing to a two-decade high in energy costs.

Fossil Fuel Dependence: To bridge the supply gap, Germany must increase burning of natural gas and restart coal power stations, depleting gas reserves and undermining decarbonization goals.

Economic Strain: High energy prices have exacerbated manufacturing recessions, with energy-intensive industries sometimes halting production to avoid excessive costs.

Regional Vulnerability: Climate models indicate that while national risk remains stable, eastern Germany and areas near the Polish border may experience reduced wind speeds, becoming less attractive for new wind infrastructure.

Although grid operators maintain that blackouts are unlikely due to existing backup capacity and cross-border imports, the economic and infrastructural challenges of managing these “dark doldrums” remain a critical focus of Germany’s energy transition.”

Watch out in east Germany!! Better pray that all those wind turbines aren’t sucking out limited and reducing available wind energy!

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