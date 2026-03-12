Ev’s are being met with massive ‘customer resistance’ – people aren’t buying them despite massive government subsidies that are contributing to large fiscal deficits that will take decades to pay back, if ever.

Here’s the latest ‘car crash’ per Brave AI;

‘Honda has announced it will record its first annual loss since going public in 1957, with a projected net loss of up to 690 billion yen ($4.3 billion) for the fiscal year ending March 2026. This marks a dramatic reversal from its previous forecast of a 550 billion yen profit.

Key reasons for the loss:

A $15.7 billion ($2.5 trillion yen) restructuring charge tied to its electrification strategy.

Cancellation of three North American EV models : the Honda 0 SUV, Honda 0 Saloon, and Acura RSX, due to weak EV demand and shifting policies.

A sharp decline in EV demand in the U.S., driven by the end of federal tax incentives under President Donald Trump.

Intensified competition from Chinese automakers like BYD in China and Southeast Asia, undermining Honda’s market position.

Leadership response:

CEO Toshihiro Mibe and Executive Vice President Noriya Kaihara will voluntarily forgo 30% of their compensation for three months.

The company plans to announce a revised mid-to-long-term business strategy in the next fiscal year, focusing on strengthening its hybrid vehicle lineup and cost competitiveness, especially in India. ‘

Is this a symptom of ‘unfair trade practises’ by Chinese automakers who – subsidized by massive state intervention – produce EV’s and sell them at any price they can get, regardless of profitability.

Honda joins a growing list of ‘car crashes’ in the EV sector around the world;

‘Ford announced a $19.5 billion charge in December 2025 related to its EV operations, including the cancellation of the F-150 Lightning and a shift toward gas and hybrid vehicles.

Stellantis recorded a staggering $26.2 billion in write-downs in late 2025, citing a major pullback from its North American EV strategy, including canceling the Ram 1500 REV and several plug-in hybrid models.

General Motors took a $6 billion charge in January 2026, following a $1.6 billion write-down earlier in the year, as it scaled back EV investments and canceled the Chevrolet BrightDrop van and Bolt EV production.

Honda reported $1.7 billion in EV-related losses through December 2025, leading to a strategic review and winding down of its co-developed EV programs with GM.

Volkswagen Group faced a $6 billion hit, primarily due to Porsche’s EV delays and cancellations, including the cancellation of certain EV models in favor of hybrids.

These losses, totaling over $55 billion, reflect a widespread industry reversal due to slower-than-expected EV adoption, policy shifts (including the end of federal EV tax credits), and increased competition from Chinese automakers.

that’s an awful lot of losses – makes you wonder whether the unwanted cars can be recycled or ae an ‘anti-green’ pollutant.

Remember this article from June 2023;

(100) From the “we pretend to work and they pretend to pay us” files - Chinese EV car sales are booming! Maybe that’s because the millions of unsold ones get “planted” in fields!

