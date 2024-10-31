It is a great one-hour show. After leading off with the collapse in the public’s view of MSM credibility and the antics of a few British operatives trying to work with Amy Klobuchar’s team to “Kill Twitter”, we get to the meat of the program - the Jaxen Report.

From here:

Episode 396: RIPPLE EFFECT

“Jefferey Jaxen Guest Hosts! First, the continued demise of legacy media and the rise of new media delivering the truth; Jefferey reports on a massive Alzheimer’s fraud, and is the UK going to mandate weight loss injections?; Fluoride Win Attorney Walks through Video Depositions and Evidence Exposing Fluoridation as one of the most damaging public policies in American History.”

“Then, in the Jaxen Report, Jefferey exposes one of the biggest medical frauds in recent history. The once-dominant theory of Alzheimer’s causes takes a huge hit amongst accusations of research fraud. Also, is the UK Government considering mandating injectable weight loss drugs like Ozempic? And not just for adults, but children too?!

Jefferey leads off with doctors in named clinics performing genital mutilating, gender affirmatio surgery – that is banned in Europe and the UK – plus the refusal to publish the results of a taxpayer funded study costing 11 million bucks that shows there is zero impact of the mental health of children following gender mutilation.

Jeffrey then goes on to reveal the fraud behind the studies on Alzheimer’s - fabricated blots of misfolded proteins and beta amyloids – and the monoclonal antibody drugs – expensive ones – that relied on this fraudulent research – AND names those involved at the National Instituted of Aging which receives billions of dollars in Federal funding of this fraud and its FOUR TIMES MORE DEADLY consequences.

NO ALUMINUM – NO ALZHEIMER’S

The former head who published much of the false research:

The trial results of these Alzheimer’s drugs resulted in the resignation (on principle?) of three of those at the FDA responsible for their conditional authorisation.

Here’s a few extracts from the NPR piece.

“An idea that has propelled Alzheimer's research for more than 30 years is approaching its day of reckoning.

Scientists are launching a study designed to make or break the hypothesis that Alzheimer's is caused by a sticky substance called beta-amyloid. The study will give an experimental anti-amyloid drug to people as young as 18 who have gene mutations that often cause Alzheimer's to appear in their 30s or 40s.

The study comes after several experimental drugs have failed to prevent declines in memory and thinking even though they succeeded in removing amyloid from the brains of patients in the early stages of Alzheimer's. Those failures have eroded support for the idea that amyloid is responsible for a cascade of events that eventually lead to the death of brain cells.

"Many of us think of that as the ultimate test of the amyloid hypothesis," says Dr. Randall Bateman, a professor of neurology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. “If that doesn't work, nothing will work."

The new experiment, called the DIAN-TU primary Prevention Trial, is scheduled to begin enrolling patients by the end of the year.

An explanation with a history

The amyloid hypothesis can be traced to Dr. Alois Alzheimer, a pathologist who first described the disease that would bear his name in 1906.

Alzheimer was working at a psychiatric clinic in Munich, where he had the chance to conduct an autopsy on a woman who died at 50 after experiencing memory loss, disorientation, and hallucinations. He observed that the woman's brain had an "unusual disease of the cerebral cortex," including "senile plaque" usually seen in much older people.”

“The short-term goal is to make sure that amyloid plaques do not appear. Then, researchers will look to see whether this prevents the appearance of other markers of Alzheimer's effects on the brain.

One of these markers is the presence of neurofibrillary tangles, a toxic version of a protein called tau that forms disorganized threads inside a neuron. These internal tangles disrupt a cell's ability to transport chemicals and nutrients from place to place and to maintain connections with other cells.

Another marker is brain atrophy, a shrinkage in one or more brain areas caused by the loss of neurons and the connections between them.

"If we prevent amyloid pathology from developing and these other markers continue to develop and unfold," McDade says, "this would be one of the best ways to say, listen, amyloid is really not what we should be targeting."

The Jaxen report is my favourite segment of the Highwire. Always excellent.

Onwards!!

