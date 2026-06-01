Here is a link to this week’s one hour podcast.

IEA 2026 Global Investments in Energy Report - What is the world spending on energy? 📱

“You don’t want to miss this episode of the Energy Realities podcast with Irina Slav, Dr. Tammy Nemeth, David Blackmon, and Stu Turley as they cover the latest global trends in investments in energy. The IEA has released a report, and it will cover the real-world viewpoints on it. Bring your questions! We will be live on LinkedIn and YouTube at 7:00 AM on Monday. 1. Global Energy Investment Report (IEA) The hosts analyze the International Energy Agency’s report on $3.4 trillion in global energy investments. Key findings include: Most investment going to grid upgrades, storage, wind, and solar Declining investment in upstream oil and gas for the third consecutive year Concerns about future supply crises despite rising demand 2. Oil & Gas Supply Crisis A critical theme throughout the discussion: Oil demand expected to rise through 2040-2050, but investment is declining Concerns about structural supply shortages in the near future CEO warnings (Chevron, ExxonMobil) about prices potentially reaching $120-140/barrel Strategic oil reserve refilling needs globally 3. Net Zero Policies & Their Consequences Extensive critique of climate mandates: European countries struggling with energy costs and deindustrialization California’s climate policies threatening remaining refineries Subsidy expiration affecting renewable project viability (solar/wind subsidies ending July 31st) ESG and climate disclosure requirements creating business uncertainty 4. Natural Gas & LNG Markets EU natural gas storage critically low (some countries at 9-15% capacity) Investment in natural gas reaching decade highs LNG export capacity challenges and geopolitical implications Methane regulations and compliance issues 5. Arctic & Offshore Exploration Competition with Russia over Arctic resources Challenges in developing North Sea, Alaskan, and Canadian Arctic reserves Pipeline infrastructure bottlenecks (particularly in Canada and New York) Marcellus Shale gas production lacking export outlets 6. Renewable Energy Challenges Solar investment falling in China Subsidy dependency making projects unprofitable Data centers using natural gas/diesel despite “renewable” capacity claims Environmental concerns about solar panel durability and waste 7. Regulatory & Political Barriers Lengthy approval processes for energy projects Inconsistent policies across administrations EU’s “Brussels Effect” creating compliance pressure Antitrust concerns preventing industry coordination 8. Economic & Financial Implications $300 trillion needed for energy transition (McKinsey) vs. $3.4 trillion actual investment Diesel shortage warnings (Russia banned exports) Energy security becoming a geopolitical dividing line Inflation and energy cost impacts on consumers The overarching theme is a fundamental mismatch between net-zero policy ambitions and economic reality, with the hosts arguing that current policies are unsustainable and will lead to energy shortages and higher costs.”

There are other ominous warnings within the podcast.

Unless and until voters throw out the politicians who are sending them into ‘energy poverty – both from the lack of oil, petrol/gas/jet fuel AND its unnecessarily high cost, prices will remain high and will go higher. That’s higher fuel and electricity prices that bear no resemblance to the low prices that are possible.

Onwards!

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