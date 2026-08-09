From here: (h/t ZeroHedge)

Europe Was Once Bigger Than The US Economy. What Happened? | ZeroHedge

Check out the table of GDP below:

A straight comparison of the GDP in $’trillion since 2006 of the European Union of Socialist Republics – (EUSR) , the EU equivalent of the USSR.

In the last 20 years, the EU is 30% smaller than the US.

“Aided by the addition of these new member states, along with strong British and German economies, the EU’s total GDP reached $19.3 trillion in 2008. This represented 131% of the U.S. economy that year, which stood at $14.8 trillion. The euro also reached an all-time high in June 2008 at roughly $1.55.

“Since the pandemic, the U.S. and European Union have followed very different trajectories. Despite inflation and high interest rates, the U.S. economy rebounded strongly from COVID and is forecast to reach $32.4 trillion in 2026.

Meanwhile, the EU has faced a combination of rising Chinese industrial competition and an energy crisis stemming from Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. With economic heavyweight Germany facing protracted stagnation, the EU’s GDP is forecast to reach $23 trillion in 2026.

That leaves the EU economy at just 71% the size of the U.S. economy, a sharp reversal from its position in 2008. Exchange rates account for part of the shift, but weaker growth and a series of economic shocks have also contributed to the widening gap.

From the perspective of GDP (and economic growth) the EUSR is in long term decline- mirroring the long term and historic growth of the US.

This reflects my long held view that the UK would do far better to ‘join the US, than ‘rejoin the EU’.

Why are politicians in the Labour Party – and Bremoaners- so intent on joining the blood sucking leech that is the EUSR?

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