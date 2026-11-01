Here is a link to a 5-page document that explains the dangerous and false logic used to justify the pricing of your household energy bills.

The Cost of the Cheapest Energy: What the Numbers Actually Show Paul Burgess, B.Sc. M.Sc. C.Eng (retired)

https://substack.com/redirect/4b0069cb-e35e-4b82-af63-df6db59d6cc8?j=eyJ1IjoiOTBhd2wifQ.5gYnUNKHlTFLU7_9RQEsYdaA0cUP0LCgFXDfI4wp9jM

Well worth a read. As a teaser, I post the introduction, section headings(plus extracts) and conclusion below:

Introduction

This document is written in layman’s terms from beginning to end.

The aim is to set out the costs and risks of the current electricity system in ordinary language so that the arithmetic can be checked by anyone.

Britain’s electricity system is being rebuilt around wind and solar.

Ministers and the National Energy System Operator (NESO) repeatedly state that this path delivers the cheapest energy.

At the same time, the same institutions publish numbers showing that large amounts of gas-fired power stations must be kept ready for the times when the wind does not blow and the sun does not shine.

Both of these cannot be true.

This document explains why the full system with large amounts of wind and solar is more expensive to run than a system that relies primarily on gas, and why the official figures contain an internal contradiction that is not resolved.

The job of this paper is to show that the emperor is actually naked.

Here are the section headings with selected extracts per heading

1. Why the Same Gas Power Station Costs Far More When It Is Rarely Used

“The cost difference between a gas-dominated system and a high-renewables system with gas kept as low-utilisation backup is driven primarily by how fixed costs are spread, not by the price of the fuel itself.

Official planning assumes approximately 35 gigawatts of gas remains available; operational transparency data show a practical maximum closer to 30 gigawatts in recent years; and independent modelling using historical weather records indicates at least 42 gigawatts would be required during winter wind lulls under the 2030 renewable capacities.

A gap of around 12 gigawatts!

2. The Contradiction Inside NESO

“Gas has to be kept as backup because there is no other practical alternative for covering extended periods of low wind and solar.

Batteries are used only for very short-term balancing — seconds to minutes — to keep frequency stable.

They cannot store enough energy to bridge a multi-day winter wind lull. The system therefore depends on gas stations remaining available for those longer gaps. The NESO plan itself is to utilise gas for only about 5% of generation by 2030; that low utilisation is an explicit part of the overall design.

3. Independent Modelling of Winter Wind Lulls

“… only about half of the proposed additional wind and solar capacity would be economically justified once curtailment is included.

This understates the problem. Once all system costs are taken into account — not only curtailment, but the large additional spending on grid reinforcement (on the order of £70 billion), constraint payments, capacity-market payments to keep gas stations on standby, and the fixed costs of low-utilisation backup — wind and solar remain more expensive than gas on a full-system basis.

The economic case does not improve when the complete cost stack is included. Taken together, the operational availability data (~30 GW practical maximum) and the independent modelling of required capacity (at least 42 GW during winter lulls) indicate a material gap between what the planning documents assume is available and what would be needed under real historical weather patterns applied to the 2030 system.

Longer historical wind droughts would widen that gap further

4. Hydrogen as the Proposed Long-Term Backup

“… “surplus” electricity From wind and solar) is not free. It has already been paid for under the Contracts for Difference and other support arrangements at the full contracted prices.

Using it for electrolysis does not remove that cost; it simply adds further losses on top of energy that has already been purchased.

5. The Madness of Burying CO2

“… the permanent operating subsidy works out at roughly £1 million per year for each job created (including supporting roles).

Across the scheme this runs to hundreds of millions of pounds a year. In a full year of operation the projects are designed to bury on the order of 4.5 million tonnes of CO2 .

More recent work shows that global emissions replace that quantity within about an hour.

A year’s work, hundreds of millions of pounds of public money, and the atmospheric concentration is delayed by roughly an hour. The rest of the world puts it back before lunch

6. The Claim That Renewables Are the Cheapest Source

“ A system that must keep a large gas fleet staffed and maintained year-round, pay constraint and curtailment costs when renewable output exceeds what the grid can use, reinforce the network to connect remote wind and solar farms, and still face periods in which available backup falls short of modelled requirements, is not the configuration that minimises the cost of reliable electricity.

The arithmetic of fixed costs spread over low utilisation, combined with the gap between assumed and available capacity, shows that the dual-fleet arrangement (large intermittent capacity plus rarely used gas capacity) carries higher total system cost than a gas-dominated system in which the same stations run at high utilisation.

Conclusion

“The cost difference between a gas-dominated system and a high-renewables system with gas kept as low-utilisation backup is driven primarily by how fixed costs are spread, not by the price of the fuel itself.

Official planning assumes approximately 35 gigawatts of gas remains available; operational transparency data show a practical maximum closer to 30 gigawatts in recent years; and independent modelling using historical weather records indicates at least 42 gigawatts would be required during winter wind lulls under the 2030 renewable capacities.

“This is no way to run an energy grid.

It is being run by ideology rather than by the simple engineering facts required for an efficient and reliable system.

The arithmetic of utilisation, the gap between assumed and available capacity, the absence of a viable long-duration alternative, and the decision to spend hundreds of millions of pounds a year burying CO2 that the world replaces within about an hour all point in the same direction.

Consumers are currently paying 44 pence per kilowatt-hour for a typical two-person house once the costs shifted into general taxation are restored — roughly three times the illustrative price that would apply under a gas-dominated system

Here’s a table comparing actual costs.

In the kingdom of the blind, Burgess should be emperor!

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