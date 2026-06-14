Howls of protest and resignations of ministers have erupted over the planned increase in defence spending from 2.6% to 2.68% of UK GDP

Firstly, UK GDP and national debt are both at £3 trillion.

Monthly UK GDP wobbles around plus or minus 0.1% which equates to plus or minus 3 billion pounds. This is a rounding error that cn be explained by measurement error.

The increase in defence spending from 2.6% to 2.68% of UK GDP represents an increase of 0.08% or 2.4 billion pounds from 78 billion pounds to 80.4 billion pounds.

This increase is apparently all that is need to meet the requirements of a detailed dfence spending plan and promises mad to NATO.

From Brave AI:

“Percentage of GDP Targets The UK aims to meet expanding NATO spending goals through the following timeline:

2027: Increase to 2.5% of GDP (or 2.6% including broader security/intelligence elements).

2035: Reach 3.5% of GDP for core armed forces, with a total “whole of society” security target of 5% (combining 3.5% defence and 1.5% resilience).

“At the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague, all member states except Spain committed to raising defense and security spending to 5% of GDP by 2035, a historic increase from the previous 2% benchmark.” 5% = 150 billion pounds a year - every year. It will require around a trillion pounds over ten years to scale up to that level of spending. The chattering classes are bickering about whether defence spending is being ‘properly spent. Well, step forward ten years what kind of attacks is the UK likely to need protection from? I suggest that a kinetic war is likely to be fought autonomously and will depend on who can mak the cheapest robots, drones and missiles!

It is a short route to economic collapse to rely on missiles costing millions to shoot down drones costing thousands.

Israel has its ‘iron dome that protects it (largely from missiles and some drones.

The UK has vast numbers of ‘sitting duck targets – its cities, solar farms, wind turbines and other infrastructure.

These sitting dukc each require their on ‘iron dome to thwart a drone/missile attack before air raids and land based invasions are defended against.

tHen there are robot armies – autonomous or otherwise. How can these be defended against?

Ukraine and Russia use a few hundred thousand drones EVERY MONTH!

“Ukraine deploys approximately 270,000 drones per month (9,000 daily), a rate that exceeds its domestic production capacity of 200,000 units per month.

Millions of drones being used each month in a modern war.

Russia launches roughly 130,000 to 150,000 long-range drones per month.”

Ukraine to receive huge influx of British Martlet anti-drone missiles

“It is an ideal solution for the medium zone. Using expensive Patriot missiles to shoot down Shahed drones is wasteful, while anti‑aircraft guns do not always have sufficient range. The Martlet fills this gap.”

We are likely to be in a “ar of the drones” in th event ofa hot war.

Then theres robots. Lets check out china – from Brave AI:

“Military Applications: The People’s Liberation Army is testing “robotic wolves” (networked quadruped and humanoid units) for reconnaissance, supply, and combat support, particularly in scenarios involving amphibious invasions.

Specific Deployments: While exact military numbers are classified, China has demonstrated production-ready combat platforms like the PF-070 four-legged robot armed with anti-tank missiles and is deploying thousands of AI robots for civilian infrastructure, such as the 8,500 units planned for power grid maintenance by 2026.

Autonomy Status: Most current systems require human operators for weapon release, with fully autonomous lethal capabilities still under development and subject to significant technical and ethical challenges.

Lessons from China? Check this out

China’s humanoid robots take center stage at Lunar New Year show

Dancing with robots?

Here’s another source Dancing humanoid robots take centre stage at China’s Lunar New Year Gala

Then there hypersonic missiles that make ‘iron dome’ defences redundant.

“he Oreshnik (Russian for “Hazel Tree”) is a Russian intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) derived from the RS-26 Rubezh program, characterized by its hypersonic speed and Multiple Independently Targetable Reentry Vehicle (MIRV) capability.

Key Specifications and Capabilities

Speed: It travels at Mach 10 (approx. 12,300 km/h or 7,610 mph), a velocity that significantly reduces the reaction time for defensive systems.

Payload: The missile can carry six to eight warheads, each equipped with submunitions, allowing it to strike multiple targets simultaneously.

Range: Estimated between 3,500 and 5,500 kilometers, enabling it to reach targets across Europe and potentially the western United States.

Warheads: It is nuclear-capable but has been deployed with conventional (including inert/dummy) warheads in combat.

Yikes!

The point is that conventional weapons system are no defence and in ten years the systems required to defend the UK bear no relationship to GDP or the IQs of the moronic Marxists designing our defence spending plans.

Fats and lethal fast patrol boats that can go underwater or on top of it, Phalanx like systms to counter robot armies and drone air forces are required.

Th entire ‘fleet’ of wind turbines and solar panels needs to be shlved as being unable o defend.

Upgrade this for drone defence:

“The Phalanx Close-In Weapon System (CIWS), designated MK 15, is an automated, radar-guided 20mm Gatling gun system designed as a last-line defense for naval vessels against anti-ship missiles, aircraft, and small surface craft. Developed by General Dynamics (later Raytheon) and deployed starting in 1980, it operates independently to search, detect, track, and engage threats within a range of approximately 1 to 5 nautical miles.”

I suggest that Rolls Royce MMR’s be used for submarines and ship AND as a dual purpose ALSO be used to power local communities in ports where they are built and docked. Minimum two ships foor 150 ports – one ship docked one on patrol!

Onwards!

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