From here:

Fani Willis Refuses to Reveal How Much Taxpayer Cash She Spent on Anti-Trump Crusade - Slay News

She is stonewalling key evidence that would reveal her nefarious tactics.

“Willis’ office has repeatedly delayed responding to open records requests seeking a complete breakdown of costs associated with the years-long prosecution.

Georgia law generally requires agencies to provide records within three business days or offer a timeline for production.

Instead, Willis’ office reportedly pushed back responses multiple times, citing “high volume.”

“The case effectively collapsed after President Donald Trump returned to the White House, with a replacement prosecutor eventually dismissing the charges against Trump, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and other top defendants.

County Could Face Nearly $17 Million in Additional Legal Costs

The financial fallout may only be beginning.

Under a law signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp last year, criminal defendants can seek reimbursement for “reasonable costs” if a case is dismissed because of prosecutorial misconduct.

According to the report, 14 former defendants are now seeking roughly $16.85 million in legal fees from taxpayers.

President Trump alone is reportedly seeking approximately $6.2 million.

“

County attorneys are currently fighting those claims in court.

“Since Willis launched the Trump investigation in 2021, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office budget has reportedly exploded from $26.3 million to $39.4 million in 2026.”

“Critics argue that the prosecution consumed enormous amounts of county resources while producing little tangible result beyond years of political headlines.

Defense attorney Manny Arora, whose client Kenneth Chesebro accepted a plea agreement in the case, said taxpayers deserve transparency.

“It would be very embarrassing for the DA’s office to disclose how much time, resources, and effort were spent on this case that amounted to essentially nothing,” Arora said.

“The taxpayers have a right to know.”

“Republican Fulton County Commissioner Bridget Thorne blasted the prosecution as a massive misuse of public resources.

“Taxpayers certainly didn’t get anything back from it,” Thorne said in a statement.

“If anything, they got things taken away from it.

“Courts that weren’t moving, cases that weren’t being indicted, people that were in jail too long, overcrowding the jail, people dying in our jail, filing lawsuits.”

“Now, as legal battles continue over reimbursement claims and open records requests, Georgia taxpayers may still be years away from learning the true financial cost of one of the most politically explosive prosecutions in modern American history.”

Fani Willis is still the District Attorney for Fulton County, Georgia. She was re-elected to the office in November 2024, defeating Republican candidate Courtney Kramer in the general election.

Although the Georgia Supreme Court declined to hear her appeal in September 2025, finalizing her disqualification from the election interference case against Donald Trump, this ruling did not remove her from her elected position. The disqualification only barred her from personally prosecuting that specific case, which was subsequently taken over by the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia. Willis remains in office with a term that ends in 2029.

Re-elected in November 2024 – be interest????

Fani Willis received 68% of the vote in her re-election to Fulton County District Attorney.

She defeated Republican challenger Courtney Kramer in the November 2024 general election.

The Associated Press called the race shortly after polls closed, confirming her landslide victory in the heavily Democratic Fulton County.

Ballots Probably postmarked from a nearby graveyard?!?.

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