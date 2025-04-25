From this short 8-minute clip here:

'I Saw Something Last Week That I Didn't Believe...': Kennedy Stunned By NYC School 'Gaza Toolkit'

“In Senate floor remarks prior to the Congressional recess, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) sounded off on a "Stop Gaza Genocide Toolkit" promoted in an NYC Public Schools newsletter.”

The school system sends out a newsletter with links to the “Stop Gaza Genocide Toolkit", not once, but in a previous monthly newsletter on October 5th, 2024, to coincide with the slaughter of Israelis by Hamas on the first anniversary on October 7th, 2023.

This Hamas genocide sparked a war of equal brutality by Israel against Hamas.

The School Principal apologised for the second “oversight” – which promoted antisemitism.

Senator Kennedy went on to highlight the bigotry of DEI policies at the State level - that promote discrimination in favour of certain groups at the New York State level, in direct contravention of Federal laws.

New York State will lose federal funding as it promotes illegitimate regulations.

We shall see how this ends up.

Discrimination – positive or negative – is abhorrent.

“… the unjust or prejudicial treatment of different categories of people, especially on the grounds of ethnicity, age, sex, or disability …”

This may be the tip of the iceberg with radical extremists in all of New York City and State institutions – resulting in high crime rates, expensive utility bills and a dumping down of kids 0 amongst many other things.

Please take a subscription to gain access to the thousands of hours of research that go into producing these SubStack articles - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!