Here’s the background, from Brave AI:

1. “Contempt of Congress: Bannon was convicted in 2022 of defying a subpoena to testify in front of the January 6 House Select Committee, which investigated the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The committee wanted to know about phone conversations it believed Bannon had with Trump on January 5, 2021, but Bannon argued he should not have to cooperate because of executive privilege.

Criminal fraud charges in New York: Bannon is also facing criminal fraud charges in New York, related to an alleged online scheme for a fundraising effort branded the “We Build the Wall” campaign for a border wall between the US and Mexico. He pleaded not guilty in 2022 to charges including money laundering, conspiracy, and fraud.

“Steve Bannon is scheduled to be released from prison on October 29, 2024, as originally set by the Bureau of Prisons. Despite his attempts for an earlier release, including an appeal for home confinement, his release date remains unchanged.”

He just might have a party!

His daughter has been in the news:

(100) Maureen Bannon, Steve Bannon's daughter (served in the military) is making a clarion call to Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to let her dad Steve go now, to do the right thing, they are conspiring to silence

“… the BOP are deliberately stalling to keep such a key figure in the MAGA movement sidelined so close to the election. This is election interference, plain and simple.”

“See Maureen’s letter below.

‘My father has served his time, and it’s time for the BOP to stop playing games with his release. Every day they delay is a further injustice, and the American people deserve better than this kind of political manipulation.’

I stand with Steve Bannon, calling for an end to these endless wars and the elites having control of our lives.”

So do I, Dr Aleander, so do I. I suspect that all of the US could have been sent to prison for “contempt of Congress” during that period of time of loogaroo House hearings that fabricated and intentionally suppressed evidence.

“Peter Navarro, a former White House advisor to Donald Trump, was sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress. This sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta for Navarro’s refusal to testify or provide to investigate the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.”

Makes you wonder whether these two miscreants will also face time I the “big house” – well an open prison anyway with lots of creature comforts anyway – courtesy of the BOP.

Again, from Brave AI:

“House Republicans voted to hold Secretary Mayorkas in contempt in June 2023, citing his failure to provide thorough answers to questions from three House committees on the number of illegal migrants crossing the border. Additionally, in September 2024, the House Foreign Affairs Committee advanced a contempt resolution against Secretary Mayorkas, setting it up for a House-wide vote after Congress returns from recess.

It’s worth noting that the House GOP majority has already held another Biden official, Attorney General Merrick Garland, in contempt in June 2024, although the Department of Justice declined to prosecute.

In summary, Alejandro Mayorkas has been held in contempt of Congress twice: once in June 2023 and again in September 2024, with the latter still pending a House-wide vote.

“Declined to prosecute” Merrick Garland, but “inclined to prosecute Narro and Banon. Maybe a good showing in the November 5th elections for all 435 House seats will make it easier to pass a House vote on a referral to the DoJ - with a Republican Attorney General handing out some reciprocal justice to the apparatchiks appointed by the Biden Junta/Administration. Let’s hope it’s not a “Jeff Sessions” type and more of a Jonathan Turley type.

Onwards!!!

