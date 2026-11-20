Remember this article from a few days ago?

(100) Naughty Meta/Facebook/WhatsApp/Instagram – fines of $43 billion in the US to be replicated in the EU? grabbing almost half of Meta’s of global turnover?

Well from here:

Oregon Hits OpenAI With $2 Billion Lawsuit That Cites Chilling Chats With School Shooter | ZeroHedge

“The march towards regulatory capture continues. Oregon has sued OpenAI for at least $2 billion - accusing the ChatGPT maker of knowingly endangering children and misleading parents about how safe its chatbot is.”

The odd 2 billion – MINIMUM!

“OpenAI knows that ChatGPT is harming children, and has failed to meaningfully fix their dangerous platform,” Rayfield said in a statement. “On top of that, they’ve misled the public about the safety of their products, putting profits ahead of children’s safety. Their platform is encouraging kids to commit suicide - we cannot let this be an acceptable business model.”

Here’s how Brave AI explains the differences between Chat GPT and Open AI:

“OpenAI is the research organization and technology company that develops artificial intelligence models, while ChatGPT is a specific consumer-facing chatbot product built by OpenAI.

To understand the relationship:

OpenAI acts as the “factory” or infrastructure, creating the underlying AI engines (like the GPT series) and providing developer tools such as the OpenAI API.

ChatGPT is the “car” or application, serving as a user-friendly web interface that allows individuals to interact with those AI models for conversations, writing, and brainstorming.

Key Differences:

Purpose: OpenAI focuses on broader AI research, model development, and providing tools for developers. ChatGPT is designed for end-users to easily access conversational AI for daily tasks.

Accessibility: ChatGPT is a ready-to-use service with a simple web interface and subscription tiers (Free, Plus, Enterprise). OpenAI’s technology is also accessible via the OpenAI API, which requires coding knowledge and offers deeper customization, per-token pricing, and integration into other applications.

Control: ChatGPT offers limited customization with preset functionalities. The OpenAI API provides high customization, allowing developers to fine-tune models, manage data privacy strictly, and control system prompts.

In short, OpenAI is the company and technology provider, whereas ChatGPT is one of its most popular products that makes that technology accessible to the general public.”

Back to the ZH article:

“When reports showed ChatGPT wasn’t safe for children, according to the complaint, OpenAI “did not pull back” and instead “pressed further into the youth market by launching ‘ChatGPT for Teens,’” a version for users 13 to 18.

Until August 2026, it says, any child over 13 could sign up with a valid phone number or email address without confirming a parent had given permission, and children under 13 could open accounts without verifying their age or alerting a parent.

“Common Sense Media’s Youth AI Safety Institute rated ChatGPT for Teens an “unacceptable risk” in an Oct. 7 assessment. Oregon’s suit cites its testing: in more than 200 prompts that warranted a crisis response, ChatGPT for Teens failed 25% of the time “to provide any resource whatsoever - hotline, named professional, or generic medical resource.”

“Oregon wants a court order barring OpenAI from misrepresenting the safety and age-appropriateness of ChatGPT and ChatGPT for Teens, and requiring “effective age-assurance measures,” safeguards against harmful content, and parental controls and safety notifications that “function as represented.”

“The suit is the first action of the “Keeping Kids Safe” initiative Rayfield launched the same day, which also includes a $125 million settlement with Meta limiting how long kids can use Instagram and Facebook each day and an investigation into Discord.

Rayfield’s office says more actions against companies that harm kids and mislead the public are coming in the weeks and months ahead.

Hmm.

“civil penalties for each wilful violation of the trade practices law.”.

How high can the fines go?

The ZH article references what appear to actual incitement and encouragement to commit suicide amongst other things!

I wonder how long it will be before the socialists in the UK and EU 9 or the European Union of Socialist Republics (EUSR) seize upon this case and formulate their own versions to fine LLM’s billions.

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