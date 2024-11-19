From here:

(12) Shadow of Ezra on X: "For the first time, Ukraine has unleashed long-range U.S.-made weapons inside Russia, just days after the White House gave the green light for their use. This is a major escalation of the war. Vladimir Putin has signed a decree formalizing an updated doctrine on nuclear weapon https://t.co/Ds4D0wD4Xl" / X

(12) Shadow of Ezra on X: "Russian state television unveiled a map of European countries that could be targeted for nuclear strikes if the war between Russia and Ukraine escalates further. "All it takes is three missiles and British civilization will collapse." https://t.co/Oa9CNWKuul" / X

This is an act of war. People in the West must pray that Putin recognises it for what it is, the desperate act of an illegitimate and soon to be replaced “bogus government faction” that does not represent the interests of the US or the wishes of its people.

A declarator of war must be sanctioned by the Senate.

The worst-case scenario here is that there is a “uniparty” operating in the US, and Trump and Hegseth were not only consulted, but approved the missile attacks.

We ca hope that Putin’s Russia does not respond with hypersonic nuclear missile attacks on US, UK and French military bases – and their surrounding civilian infrastructure - but will restrict actions to annihilating what is left of Ukraine.

Maybe Putin will return the compliment by launching missile attacks on Europe and the UK – from captured Ukraine territory. That would be Ukraine attacking Europe using the same logic as the US is using to attack Russia, right?

I think I hear the first toll of the midnight bell for global Armageddon – courtesy of the libtards of the Democratic Party and other neocons.

If Putin does not respond, he will probably be ousted and a dyed in the wool “Russia First” and far more aggressive leader appointed to take his place.

Onwards!!!

