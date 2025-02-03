From this 16-mniute video:

ICE Troops Flood NYC... as Migrants Give Up

Gang members from Venezuela and elsewhere have been using facilities provided by the city of New York to base their criminal activities - including selling grenades as well as guns - based in apartment blocks, as well as hotels, paid for with city taxes.

A Venezuelan gang leader was arrested in the Bronx, not in the expensive residential areas of New York.

Ice has just 6,000 agents to round up the tens of thousands of the most violent criminals walking the streets in plain sight in “sanctuary cities” like New York, and even entire states like Illinois.

The other member of the huma trafficking crime cartel, the Biden/Harris regime, showed the way by hiring 78,000 IRS agents and planning to give them weapons and raid America homes - the same tactic could be used for recruiting 50,000 ICE agents necessary to fumigate the US in just two years.

Two-year contracts, with signing on bouses and incentives for the successful completion of missions.

A special section of the FBI is needed to arrest and prosecute those Democratic Party crime cartel members that obstruct justice.

Isn’t it amazing that the MSM talking heads (“Min Headroom’s”) are still carrying water for the human and drug trafficking cartels? Maybe they each have expensive security details and high fences around their homes.

Onwards!!!