I was reviewing articles on US and global mortality over the 5-year scamdemic period and, characteristically, tears began to flow. Tears of sadness, loss, anger and frustration at the lack of acknowledgment of the dead.

I recalled and applied the words of songs to those killed by the scamdemic and the impact on their loved ones, firstly the lament of the ghosts of the dead:

Rose Royce - Love don't live here anymore 1978

Ah yes, the bureaucracy of the State is in charge of paying others to help, not people working together to help each other, because they want to.

No love necessary for the dead and the injured - no recognition, recompense or even acknowledgement by politicians, the medical “authorities” and the MSM. All of whom are criminal co-conspirators in genocide. No surprise that criminals will not confess - and have been given pre-emptive pardons by other criminals.

Neither is there any recognition by these same miscreants of the harms caused - life altering and life-threatening harms:

Walk on By

Just ignore the wounded and maimed, they don’t matter.

No redemption yet:

Bob Marley & The Wailers - Redemption Song (Official Music Video)

Maybe Trump will reverse the progressive enslavement of all of us to the State - the “one size fits all “Borg” - and maybe AI will free us all - maybe we can throw off the yoke of debt and taxes - maybe we are all consigned to live in inevitable poverty, for allowing politicians to buy votes with false promises.

The five-yar scamdemic period caused extra deaths of 2.6 million Americans - the indicates are that 800,000 from the experimental C19 injections alone with another 400,000 killed by Remdesivir and ventilators applied to falsely diagnosed victims who were strapped to hospital beds add denied food and water - and the presence of loved ones and advocates to witness the intentional culling - so medics reduced their risk of “infection”.

Clinical trials indicated, in advance, that five times the number of those killed by the injections would suffer life threatening adverse events - and 11 times the number of dead would suffer life altering events (like you will never play football, hockey or basketball again).

More than 700,000 Americans are estimated to have been killed by the injections. Multiply the umbers by 5 for serious, life altering, events and by 11, for severe, life altering, events to get a sense of the overall burden.

Maybe the 24% increase in male mortality rates will subside - and the 7% increase in female mortality rates - these numbers cannot just be a reflect an aging population.

Shed a tear for them also.

The same genocidal harms perpetrated in the US were perpetrated globally.

It is even worse in countries like India that rolled out the AstraZeneca injection despite it being withdrawn from the EU and rejected by the USA.

The Indian politicians, medical “authorities” and MSM remain unconcerned,

If there are 700,000 vaxx deaths from 700 million experimental modified mRNA injections in the US, a rate of one death per 1,000 injections, how many from 2.2 billion injections that are five times deadly - 10 million? Now factor in the adverse events

Walk on by.

Lastly, spar a tear for the one million Ukrainian and 700,000 Russian dead - so far - plus all the wounded and displaced.

The Dogs Of War

All to conceal CIA covert operations against Russia and Biden family corruption.

Haters gotta hate.

The objective is “One World” run by the socialist Borg at the UN and controlled by haters like Fauci, Gates, and other “foundations”.,

Big pharma comes up with “vaccines” that cause more harm than good by creating conditions that medics have to treat - what a racket. I doubt there is a single vaccine that works and/or does not create multiple and serious health problems.

I am still trying to fathom how big pharma could possibly conceive of a treatment that causes the body to manufacture a poison - the spike protein - rather than developing an anti-venom or how on earth stimulating a non-existent immune system in the elderly and the immune compromised ca possible benefit from “stimulating zero”.

All the variants “treated” with “designer” evolved mRNA injections - what is the difference between a “wild” spike and an injected “spike” and why has this difference not been identified in autopsies on a national scale, rather than in a few private labs?

AC/DC - Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (Live At River Plate, December 2009)

Onwards!

