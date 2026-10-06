From here:

Norway oil giant warns UK investment at risk unless Rosebank approved

“A Norwegian energy giant has threatened to pull UK investment if Andy Burnham blocks two of the North Sea’s largest untapped oil and gas fields.”

“Rosebank and Jackdaw are both being developed by Adura, a joint venture controlled by oil giant Shell and Equinor.”

“A decision had been expected in September, but The Telegraph revealed it had been pushed back until after the by-election in Holborn and St Pancras on Thursday.”

“Jackdaw could begin production this winter if approved, as much of its infrastructure is already in place.

The gas field is 150 miles east of Aberdeen. It could produce enough energy to heat more than 1.4 million homes at peak production.

Rosebank, near the Shetlands, meanwhile, is the UK’s last major undeveloped oil site. It is believed to contain up to 300-500 million barrels of oil and some gas.

At their peak, Rosebank and Jackdaw could provide 10pc of the UK’s oil and gas output.

These two fields are known. There could be many more such fields IF oil and gas companies were given permission to explore in the North Sea as Norway is doing.

“The final decision on the Jackdaw and Rosebank applications lies with Miatta Fahnbulleh, the Energy Secretary.”

Not a Parliamentary debate But left to a novice- OUTRAGEOUS!

A key strategic and economic decision worth billions to the exchequer-left to a 47 year old parliamentary novice born in Liberia - elected to the newly formed seat of Peckham in 2024 – she has a PPE from Oxford and a PhD in economic development from the LSE. She is a member of the Privy Council…yikes, so much for that ‘body’!

From Wikipedia:

“On 12 May 2026, having only been in Parliament for 22 months, Fahnbulleh became the first government minister to resign in support of calls for Keir Starmer to step down as Prime Minister

Figures! Mutual back scratching!

Back to the MSN article:

“She has previously declared that drilling in the North Sea is “irresponsible and short-sighted”, warning that Britain needs to reach net zero “fast”.

Hardly a neutral.

“The row about Rosebank reignited in recent days after Mr Polanski warned Ed Miliband, the Foreign Secretary, that approving it risks breaching his own sanctions on illegal West Bank settlements.

“The Green Party leader ( Polanski) raised concerns about Israeli-controlled Ithaca Energy, which holds a 20pc stake in Rosebank.

It is controlled by Israeli energy giant Delek Group, which the UN describes as supporting “the maintenance and existence” of settlements in occupied Palestinian territories. Delek has said it plans to challenge the UN designation.

Let’s grab a little more context on the investors with lots to lose with a ‘no’ decision.

From Brave AI:

“Equinor holds significant investments in the United Kingdom, spanning oil and gas production, offshore wind energy, and low-carbon infrastructure. In December 2025, Equinor and Shell combined their UK offshore oil and gas operations to form Adura, the UK North Sea’s largest independent producer, which manages assets including Mariner, Rosebank, Buzzard, and Jackdaw.

The company is a major player in renewable energy, notably developing Dogger Bank, the world’s largest offshore wind farm, and operating the Sheringham Shoal and Dudgeon wind farms. Equinor also pioneered floating wind technology with the Hywind Scotland project and is involved in clean hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS) initiatives, such as the Northern Lights project.

Economically, Equinor supplies approximately 30-38% of the UK’s oil and gas needs, employs over 600-650 people in the country, and works with more than 700 local suppliers. Despite facing opposition regarding new fossil fuel projects like Rosebank, the company continues to invest billions in UK energy infrastructure to support national energy security and transition goals.”

“Equinor’s direct capital expenditure commitment to its UK Rosebank oil and gas field is approximately $5.2 billion (£4.3 billion), with an additional $3.8 billion committed specifically to the project’s first phase. The broader socioeconomic impact of Rosebank is projected to generate £8.1 billion in direct investment into the UK economy, of which £6.3 billion is likely to be invested in UK-based businesses.

Beyond Rosebank, Equinor holds an 80% stake in the field and operates the Mariner field, which produces between 25,000 and 30,000 barrels of oil per day. While the company has historically supplied nearly 30% of the UK’s natural gas demand, it is currently reassessing its future UK oil investments due to potential changes in the industry’s tax regime.

Shell and JV ADura involvement:

The major investors and operators in the Jackdaw and Rosebank projects are Shell and Equinor, who formed the joint venture Adura to manage these assets.

Adura Energy : This is the primary operating entity, established as a 50:50 joint venture between Shell and Equinor in late 2025.

Shell : Owns the Jackdaw gas field (150 miles east of Aberdeen) and holds a significant stake in Rosebank .

Equinor: Operates the Rosebank oil field (west of Shetland) and holds an 80% stake in the project, with the remaining 20% owned by Ithaca Energy.

Equinor is a key player in supplying UK energy.

More from Brave AI:

“Ithaca Energy is primarily owned by Delek Group, an Israeli conglomerate, which holds a 50.56% stake in the company as of June 2026. The second-largest shareholder is the Italian energy company Eni S.p.A., with a 35.99% stake.

The remaining shares are held by various institutional investors and mutual funds, including BlackRock, UBS Asset Management, and Aberdeen Group, which collectively account for the remaining 13.45% of outstanding shares. Public companies and retail investors hold a minimal 0.39% of the stock.

“Yitzhak Tshuva is the controlling shareholder of Delek Group, owning approximately 50.44% of the company.

The remaining shares are held by a diversified mix of public companies and retail investors (88.87%) and institutional investors, including:

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

American Century Investment Management Inc

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

BlackRock, Inc.

Meitav Investment House Ltd

While Delek Group is an Israeli holding company listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, it is distinct from its U.S. subsidiary, Delek US Holdings, which is a widely held public company with no single controlling owner.

“Yitzhak Tshuva is a Israeli billionaire businessman born in 1948 in Tripoli, Libya, who immigrated to Israel as an infant. He is best known as the founder of the El-Ad Group, a real estate conglomerate with major holdings in North America and Israel, and as the controlling shareholder of the Delek Group, a leading energy and automotive conglomerate.

Tshuva built his fortune primarily through real estate and energy investments. Key achievements include:

Acquiring the iconic New York Plaza Hotel in 2004.

Leading Delek Group to discover major offshore natural gas reserves in the Mediterranean, such as the Tamar and Leviathan fields.

Serving on the Netanya city council in the late 1970s, where he managed construction and development.

As of 2026, Forbes estimates his net worth at approximately $8.3 billion, ranking him among Israel’s wealthiest individuals. He is married to Chaya Tshuva and has five children.

https://www.investing.com/equities/meitav-ds-ownership

Hmm. Spaghetti!

Tomorrow is the day when UK students (and the Green Party?) march in central London to celebrate the massacre of 1,200 Jews in Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by Hamas et al on 7 October 2023. Note TH UK ‘Green Party

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