Firstly let’s address the claim of “Rachel from Accounts” that the ¼% cut in base rates will save first time home buyers i the UK £100 a month. She is either lying or getting poor advice or can’t do arithmetic.

From Brave AI:

The average house price for a first-time buyer in the UK was £311,034 in 2024, according to the most recent data from Finder. This represents an 8% increase from £288,136 in 2023, with regional variations showing London at £511,514 and the Northeast at £180,834

A ¼% cut I mortgage rates for a first time buyer =£311,034 times ¼% per annum = around £777 a year = 65 pounds a month. – she is WRONG by 35% - which is probably symptomatic of data errors in her Treasury brief.

Now to the main point of his article.

Labour apparatchiks are claiming that the measures they have introduced will reduce violent misogyny rates by half. Thy also claim that one in 3 or one in 4 British women suffer sexual violence. They also claim that the vast majority of sexual crimes are committed by “white Bits and that “educating” white school boys is the best way to address misogyny.

Let’s dismantle the Labour party’s “left wing focus group” logic.

From Brave AI:

“The UK Labour government has announced a £20 million strategy to combat misogyny among school-aged children, focusing on early intervention in schools to prevent the development of harmful attitudes and behaviours. The plan, unveiled on 18 December 2025, includes specialist training for teachers, mandatory education on healthy relationships in all secondary schools in England, and the launch of a new helpline for teenagers concerned about their behaviour.”

“ The initiative targets boys as young as 11 who display concerning attitudes, with high-risk individuals to be enrolled in behaviour change programmes.”

Firstly, what is the number of rapes committed and prosecuted

Bandying fabricated numbers results in bogus claim/bogus conclusions and bogus corrective measures.

What we ned is hard data.

From Brave AI:

“Police-recorded rape offences in England and Wales reached 71,227 in the year ending December 2024, representing a 5% increase from the previous year.

This figure is consistent with other reports indicating that police recorded more than 71,000 rape cases in 2024. However, the Crime Survey for England and Wales (CSEW) suggests a much higher prevalence, estimating that around 1 million adults experienced sexual assault in the year ending December 2024, with approximately 1% of adults (around 2 million people) having experienced rape or attempted rape since the age of 16. The significant gap between recorded cases and estimated incidents highlights the underreporting of sexual violence, with only 16% of rape victims reporting to the police.”

What is the UK definition of rape:

“In the United Kingdom, rape is legally defined as when a person (A) intentionally penetrates the vagina, anus, or mouth of another person (B) with their penis, without B’s consent and without a reasonable belief that B consented.

This definition applies uniformly across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, though each jurisdiction has its own case law interpretations.

The offence is complete the moment non-consensual penetration occurs, and consent must be freely given, with the law presuming a lack of consent if the victim is unconscious, asleep, incapacitated, or subjected to violence or threats. Only individuals with a penis can be the principal offender in a rape case, although women can be charged as accomplices if they assist in the act.

“In the UK, sexual violence is defined as any behaviour thought to be of a sexual nature which is unwanted and takes place without consent.

This includes physical, psychological, verbal, or online actions, and any sexual behaviour that causes distress is considered sexual violence. Legally, sexual violence encompasses a range of offences under the Sexual Offences Act 2003, such as rape, sexual assault, assault by penetration, and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

What we need is targeted government intervention are the annual racial demographic of rapists in the UK – sexual violence offenders as well.

1.rapes committed native born white

2. rapes committed by foreign born Brits by ethnicity

3. rapes committed by legal and illegal immigrants.

It might be that native born brits commit less than 1% of the 71,227 reported rapes just over 700 0r it could be 5% or 3,500 – WE DO NOT KNOW.

“As of the 2021/22 Census, the percentage of White people in the United Kingdom population is 83.0%.”

“Based on the most recent data from the 2021 United Kingdom census and subsequent summaries, approximately 6% of the UK population identifies as Muslim. This figure is derived from a Muslim population of around 4 million people, with England specifically reporting a slightly higher percentage of 6.7%.

Is rape prevalent amongst Hindus or other ethnic groups – I doubt it – we JUST DON’T KNOW.

Maybe Brits commit 83% of rapes – I doubt it. WE NEED THE DATA.

Now for the targeting of white school kids (BOYS) for misogyny training.

The prevalence of misogyny is ingrained in the Islamic faith.

However, the measures taken target white boys - rather than the grassroots victims of Islamic misogyny – MUSLIM WOMEN AND GIRLS –

This is In addition to white girls falling victim to Pakistani rape gangs etc.

WE NEED THE ETHNIC DATA!

The government should be incentivising Muslim Women, schoolboys and school girls to report instances of misogynistic behaviour in their own Muslim homes – to include FGM, first cousin marriage, arranged marriage, child marriage marital rape as well as the enforcement of servile behaviour of Muslim women by Muslim men.

Th data would reveal th size of the misogyny issue and better target the £20 million budget that has been allocated.

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid or unpaid subscription or follow me/recommend my site to others you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards).

ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan