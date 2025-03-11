From this 74-minute video here:

Trump's Speech to Congress and Democratic Leadership

“Description: Join Victor Davis Hanson and cohost Jack Fowler for discussion of President Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress, turning around universities, Democratic leaders like Hakeem Jeffries, Gavin Newsom, and Tim Walz, the censure vote on Al Greene, race and gender essentialism is logically flawed, and the Ukraine war.”

Don’t be fooled by the title. Victor lets rip on a whole host of topics from the flight of staff from Act Blue amidst Congressional scrutiny, through Hamas student support, through Trump’s speech, through the Canadian and Mexican tariffs, through immigration, through to the Ukraine war - via the Trump cabinet from his first and second cabinets,

From Brace AI:

“The average age of President Trump's Cabinet is 54.1, making it the youngest since the start of George H.W. Bush's presidency in 1989. This is notably younger than the average age of Trump's Cabinet at the start of his first term in 2017, which was five years older.”

He touches on the attacks on Tesla facilities and the acts of the “haters” in the Democratic Party.

He warns of this year’s deficits that run counter to the narrative of cutting fiscal deficits - they will take a year - meaning that the debt will grow to around 38 trillion bucks this year.

Of note is Victor’s analysis of the Canadian and Mexican tariffs. Lots of interesting facts. Like a question to the Mexican Presidents (the latest being Scheinbaum) export 40 million Mexicans to the US?

Well worth a listen to his wise words.

