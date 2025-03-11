The great man - Victor Davis Hanson - rises from his sick bed to give his views on major US and world events.
From this 74-minute video here:
Trump's Speech to Congress and Democratic Leadership
“Description: Join Victor Davis Hanson and cohost Jack Fowler for discussion of President Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress, turning around universities, Democratic leaders like Hakeem Jeffries, Gavin Newsom, and Tim Walz, the censure vote on Al Greene, race and gender essentialism is logically flawed, and the Ukraine war.”
Don’t be fooled by the title. Victor lets rip on a whole host of topics from the flight of staff from Act Blue amidst Congressional scrutiny, through Hamas student support, through Trump’s speech, through the Canadian and Mexican tariffs, through immigration, through to the Ukraine war - via the Trump cabinet from his first and second cabinets,
From Brace AI:
“The average age of President Trump's Cabinet is 54.1, making it the youngest since the start of George H.W. Bush's presidency in 1989. This is notably younger than the average age of Trump's Cabinet at the start of his first term in 2017, which was five years older.”
He touches on the attacks on Tesla facilities and the acts of the “haters” in the Democratic Party.
He warns of this year’s deficits that run counter to the narrative of cutting fiscal deficits - they will take a year - meaning that the debt will grow to around 38 trillion bucks this year.
Of note is Victor’s analysis of the Canadian and Mexican tariffs. Lots of interesting facts. Like a question to the Mexican Presidents (the latest being Scheinbaum) export 40 million Mexicans to the US?
Well worth a listen to his wise words.
Please take a subscription to gain access to the thousands of hours of research that go into producing these SubStack articles - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:
Onwards!!!
I watched VDH's video "Problems with Canada". He makes one serious error in his statement concerning fentanyl, it isn't 1% of the drug coming from Canada—only 1% of the drug coming from Canada is caught by the border authorities. Please see Sam Cooper's substack and his interviews with Daniela Cambone (ITM):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4NDOt2_aotg&list=PLnaZPq6_SQa346R3dyLqNM6irhTrFr4Us&index=19&t=1469s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wzZKUKFkWWM&list=PLnaZPq6_SQa346R3dyLqNM6irhTrFr4Us&index=13&t=2290s
The Trump admin estimates Chinese fentanyl made in triad labs in Canada kills some 300K Americans per year. The CCP pretty much runs Canada. "Paul King Jin, a major Chinese organized crime suspect met privately with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to a police source who confirmed recent reporting from The Globe and Mail."
https://www.thebureau.news/p/exclusive-chinese-narco-suspect-caught?publication_id=1444443&post_id=158775290&isFreemail=true&r=1htzi1&triedRedirect=true
Canada supplies drugs to the World. It's a Narco State, no less than any banana republic on the planet. On top of that, 80% of terrorists entering the USA come across the Canadian border. Canada is a playground for Hamas and Hezbollah. It's not a "tariff war", it's a drug and terrorist war and the politicians here know it very well. That's how corrupt Canadian politicians are. The people of Canada are sleep walking, completely ignorant of everything they voted (or didn't vote) for. The country is not salvageable; not politically, economically or otherwise.
There has to be a large federal deficit. Otherwise there would be no money supply. Alexander Hamilton designed the system that way. Just like Britain's. Don't believe Trump's BS. He's stuck.