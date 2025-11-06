Like father like son. Prince William delivers a speech in Brazil that embraces the multi-trillion dollar climate scam that consigns the poor, sick and elderly - globally - to ever increasing sickness, poverty and misery on the road to SOCIALIST government sponsored Maid.

Princes don’t pay for hypocrisy. UK taxpayers will foot the bill for the 50o climate lunatics making the 12,000 mile round trip - carbon foot print much? - all while destroying vast swathes of prime Amazon jungle to build single use roads to nowhere.

Virtue signalling in its ugliest form - and especially stupid.

THERE IS NO CLIMATE CRISIS, - ONLY CRIMINALS EXPLOITING THE STUPIDITY OF POLITICIANS, - AND THERE ARE TENS OF THOUSANDS OF THESE, FEEDING ON THE TRILLIONS OF BUCKS SIPHOND OFF BY THE CLIMATE CRANKS AND PLACED IN THE CLIMATE SCAM TROUGH.

billy the kid needs to read these stories to Charles III and his own children.

Updated compilation of articles that debunk the “climate crisis” mantra -showing the utter folly of spending tens of trillions whilst allowing millions to die of disease and hunger (all ID’d/injected)

Quick reminder – there are 3 trillion trees on the planet – each tree absorbs 25 kg of CO2 a year= 75 billion tonnes a year – mankind emits 35 billion tonnes of CO2 - so what’s the problem?

and this - browse for links.

I had long given up on Charles III - I now give up on the KOOL-AID PRINCE BILLY. He had the chance to reduce global rates of starvation, poverty and sickness and, instead chose to advocate for growing global poverty, sickness and hunger.

Shame on him.