From Brave AI:

“A third of UK adults are currently in debt to their energy supplier or worried about falling behind, according to a poll for the End Fuel Poverty Coalition conducted between May 29 and June 1, 2026.

“ This figure represents approximately 12 million people, with 9% already behind on payments and 22% anxious about an impending 13% price cap increase in July.

There are around 70 million people people in 30 million homes in the UK – 12 million homes out of 30 =40% of UK homes.

“The crisis disproportionately affects vulnerable groups, rising to 45% for parents with children under 18 and 35% for disabled people. Among those in debt, the median amount owed is £750, with total household energy debt having doubled to £5.5 billion in recent years.

Labour claims it has lifted half a million children out of poverty – these numbers suggest that, (given there are on average 1.7 children per household) the Labour government has consigned millions of children Struggling households are resorting to severe cost-cutting measures, with 32% reducing energy use by turning off heating or taking shorter showers, 21% skipping meals, and 18% turning to food banks. Additionally, 13% of those in debt owe money to lenders who make them feel scared, and only 18% of those in arrears feel they have been treated fairly by their suppliers. to ‘energy poverty’.”

The ugly face of ‘net zero’ – hitting those who can least afford the utter lunacy the hardest.

Onwards!

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