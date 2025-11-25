“Would the Muslim men assault/evict them? Would the police arrest the Musaslim men or the “pink ladies”?

Italian Interior Ministry: Foreign Nationals Linked to Nearly Half of Sexual-Violence Arrests Despite Making Up Just 9% of Population | The Gateway Pundit | by Robert Semonsen

“Recent data from Italy’s Interior Ministry has intensified longstanding, ever-increasingly relevant public concern about violent crime in migrant-heavy regions of Western Europe.

“Italian journalist Francesca Totolo brought new attention to the issue by compiling a list of assault and harassment cases recorded between November 1 and 19—a fraction of incidents reported nationwide, but more than enough to illustrate a consistent, deeply worrying trend.

Her compilation followed the Interior Ministry’s broader report, which documents that in gang rape cases, half of the identified perpetrators were foreign nationals.

Concerns deepen when examining crimes involving minors. In 2023, 56 percent of sexual-violence arrests involving offenders under 18 were foreign nationals, according to the ministry’s own data.

Another government study examining offenders aged 14 to 34 found that 59 percent of known suspects in sexual-violence cases were foreign nationals—again, a stark overrepresentation relative to their 12 percent share of that age group.”

“Since the 2015-2016 migration crisis, the European Union has received more than nine million asylum applications, according to the EU Agency for Asylum. Annual claims peaked at 1.3 million in 2015, remained above a million again in 2022 and 2023, and totaled 8.66 million between 2015 and 2024. Another 399,000 filed in just the first half of 2025.”

“In Spain, reports show that 15% of perpetrators in sexual offenses were foreigners in 2021, with Morocco and Romania being the most represented nationalities. Italy recorded that 30% of rape perpetrators in 2020 were immigrants, with notable numbers from Romania, Morocco, and Nigeria. In Germany, 40% of rape perpetrators in 2022 were of Syrian, Afghan, or Iraqi origin. In Belgium, 20% of perpetrators in sexual violence cases in 2021 were of foreign origin.

Romania, Morocco and Nigeria in the EU, rather than Eritrea, Somalia, Albania, Syria, Pakistan and Afghanistan in the UK???

What can be done to remove the “urge” to rape women and violently attack people in the UK and EU?

Maybe removing the indoctrination into the Islamic faith that results in women being treated as chattels?

Maybe the leaders of the Islamic faith could denounce inherent misogyny, and the police could prosecute these discriminatory and sexist crimes from inside Muslim family homes and in mosques?

Remember Muslim women are banned from mosques – either to pray or worship – can you imagine this happening in the Catholic Church or the Hindu religion in temples or mandirs?

It is against the law across th western world to discriminate against women, yet a blind eye is turned on/to such breaches of female equality.

The same illegal Muslim practices are ignored – FGM, arranged marriages, polygamy, child marriages, first cousin marriages plus other customs/sharia laws.

