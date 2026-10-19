From Brave AI:

“As of January to March 2026, an estimated 1,012,000 young people aged 16 to 24 in the UK were classified as NEET (not in education, employment, or training), representing 13.5% of that demographic. This figure marks an increase of 89,000 from the same period in 2025.

A million young people not finding work.

What has the government done to address the issue?- from Brave AI:

“The UK government has pledged over £2.5 billion in funding to tackle the NEET (Not in Education, Employment, or Training) crisis, which affects over one million young people. Key initiatives include the Youth Guarantee, which offers paid work placements, apprenticeships, and training support.

Jobs Guarantee : Provides six months of paid work for eligible 18–21-year-olds (expanding to 18–24 from autumn 2026) who have been on Universal Credit and seeking work for 18 months .

Youth Jobs Grant : Offers employers a £3,000 payment for every young person aged 18–24 hired who has been on Universal Credit for six months.

Apprenticeship Incentives : Includes a £2,000 grant for SMEs hiring 16–24-year-old apprentices and aims to create 50,000 additional apprenticeships over three years.

Work Placements : A pledge of 300,000 new work experience and training opportunities over three years to bridge the gap for young jobseekers.

Family Support: A £4,500-a-year bursary for parents receiving Universal Credit if their teenagers take up apprenticeships.”

£2.5 billion targeting a million = £2,500 - or £3,000 or £2,000 or £4,500! in taxpayer funds for each NEET person

Now let’s check out the harms imposed on employers by comparing the national insurance they must pay and the minimum wage for hiring. Again using Brave AI:

2024, minimum wage:

“In 2024, the UK minimum wage for a 40-hour work week for workers aged 21 and over (National Living Wage) was £457.60 per week, equating to approximately £23,795.20 annually (assuming 52 weeks of work).

2026 minimum wage:

“From 1 April 2026, the UK statutory minimum wage rates for a 40-hour work week are:

Aged 21+ (National Living Wage): £12.71 per hour, equating to £508.40 per week and approximately £26,437 per year (gross).

An extra £ 2,642 a year increase in costs to the employer. It does not end there. Here’s the Employers national Insurance increase.

“For an employee earning £26,437, the employer’s National Insurance contribution has increased by approximately £795 per year due to changes implemented in April 2025.

The calculation compares the previous 2024/25 rules (13.8% on earnings above £9,100) with the current 2025/26 and 2026/27 rules (15% on earnings above £5,000):

2024/25 Cost: £13.8% of (£26,437 - £9,100) = £2,388.85

2025/26 & 2026/27 Cost: 15% of (£26,437 - £5,000) = £3,185.55

Increase: £3,185.55 - £2,388.85 = £796.70

This increase is driven by both the 1.2 percentage point rise in the rate and the £4,100 reduction in the secondary threshold, which brings more of the employee’s salary into the tax net.

So, the Labour government has increased the cos of hiring those aged 21+ by £3,438 and now seeks to reverse the costs of minimum wage increases and employer national insurance charges by subsidising employment by around £2,500.

The net cost for employing a 21+ individual at the minimum wage is around £1,000 per employee.

A million employees targeted- net cost a billion pounds !

How is this supportive of NEETs and an inducement to employers to hire more of them?

Someone should bring these facts to the ‘focus groups’ of left-wing radicals that the government uses as a sounding board for its Marxist policies.

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