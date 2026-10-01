From Brave AI:

“More than 175,000 people die annually from heat-related causes in the WHO European Region, which includes Europe and Central Asia. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), this figure represents 36% of the estimated 489,000 global heat-related deaths recorded between 2000 and 2019.

Leading Cause: Heat stress is the leading cause of climate-related death in the region, exacerbating chronic conditions such as cardiovascular, respiratory, and diabetes-related diseases.

Rising Trend: Mortality from heat has increased by 30% over the past two decades, with temperatures in the region rising at roughly twice the global average rate.

Vulnerable Groups: The elderly, particularly those living alone, and pregnant women are disproportionately affected by extreme heat.

Future Projections: The number of deaths is expected to soar as global warming intensifies, with the three warmest years on record for the region all occurring since 2020.

Got that? “ 175,000 people die annually from heat-related causes in the WHO European Region, which includes Europe and Central Asia.

THE BS just doesn’t stop- the climate change freaks are insane- they are in a cult.

Also from Brave AI:

“Cold weather kills significantly more people globally than heat, a disparity supported by extensive epidemiological research.

Global Ratio: A major 2015 study published in The Lancet analyzing over 74 million deaths found that cold weather is responsible for 20 times as many deaths as hot weather.

Other Estimates: Subsequent global analyses (2000–2019) estimate approximately 4.6 million cold-related deaths versus 0.48 million heat-related deaths annually, a 9-to-1 ratio.

Consistency: Cold-related mortality exceeds heat-related mortality in all countries studied, including those in tropical and subtropical regions.

Mechanism: The majority of these deaths are not due to extreme freezing or heat waves, but rather moderate non-optimal temperatures that strain cardiovascular and respiratory systems over longer periods.

Trends: While global warming is increasing heat-related fatalities, the reduction in cold-related deaths has historically outpaced this rise, leading to a net decrease in temperature-attributable mortality over the last two decades.

Note the sentence …” global analyses (2000–2019) estimate approximately 4.6 million cold-related deaths versus 0.48 million.

Both ‘facts’ cannot be true.

Be ready for the spin of the cultists as they attempt o push the climate change agenda and their ability to steal taxpayer funds!

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