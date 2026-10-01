From Brave AI:
“More than 175,000 people die annually from heat-related causes in the WHO European Region, which includes Europe and Central Asia. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), this figure represents 36% of the estimated 489,000 global heat-related deaths recorded between 2000 and 2019.
Leading Cause: Heat stress is the leading cause of climate-related death in the region, exacerbating chronic conditions such as cardiovascular, respiratory, and diabetes-related diseases.
Rising Trend: Mortality from heat has increased by 30% over the past two decades, with temperatures in the region rising at roughly twice the global average rate.
Vulnerable Groups: The elderly, particularly those living alone, and pregnant women are disproportionately affected by extreme heat.
Future Projections: The number of deaths is expected to soar as global warming intensifies, with the three warmest years on record for the region all occurring since 2020.
Got that? “ 175,000 people die annually from heat-related causes in the WHO European Region, which includes Europe and Central Asia.
THE BS just doesn’t stop- the climate change freaks are insane- they are in a cult.
Also from Brave AI:
“Cold weather kills significantly more people globally than heat, a disparity supported by extensive epidemiological research.
Global Ratio: A major 2015 study published in The Lancet analyzing over 74 million deaths found that cold weather is responsible for 20 times as many deaths as hot weather.
Other Estimates: Subsequent global analyses (2000–2019) estimate approximately 4.6 million cold-related deaths versus 0.48 million heat-related deaths annually, a 9-to-1 ratio.
Consistency: Cold-related mortality exceeds heat-related mortality in all countries studied, including those in tropical and subtropical regions.
Mechanism: The majority of these deaths are not due to extreme freezing or heat waves, but rather moderate non-optimal temperatures that strain cardiovascular and respiratory systems over longer periods.
Trends: While global warming is increasing heat-related fatalities, the reduction in cold-related deaths has historically outpaced this rise, leading to a net decrease in temperature-attributable mortality over the last two decades.
Note the sentence …” global analyses (2000–2019) estimate approximately 4.6 million cold-related deaths versus 0.48 million.
Both ‘facts’ cannot be true.
Be ready for the spin of the cultists as they attempt o push the climate change agenda and their ability to steal taxpayer funds!
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It is on our watch, and it is the Press that perpetuates these lies and exaggerations.
Time to take them to task because they are the instruments of deceit.
News is traditionally a separate field from entertainment, but they overlap in entertainment journalism and modern media companies."
Lap is the correct word because that is what the public do: lap it up.
May love be with us all.
I just turned 74. I’ve experienced a lot of “climate change.” That’s what climate does. It changes. I grew up in semi-arid Boise, Idaho, known for hot summers and moderate winters, shielded from colder temps by steeply rising mountains to the North. I moved to Seattle in 1978, known for cool summers and mild winters. Yet, the hottest temperature I ever experienced was In Seattle -110 degrees, lasting for for days, and beating my hottest Boise temp of 108. My coldest temp in Boise was -26 below zero in the early 70s. But 12-14 years ago, I took a mid-winter flight to Minnesota, which was -16 below to find out that It was warmer than Seattle, which had plunged to -17 below- only 55 degrees below average. If I’d had some warning, I would have mulched my plants, which I lost. According to Al Gore, I was supposed to be under a half mile thick sheet of ice right now. That prediction has changed from global cooling’s “coming ice age” to global warming’s massive sea level rise. The sea levels aren’t rising. More like sand robbers are sucking away beach sand for building materials for concrete and highways. The sheer weight of which is sinking beaches and shores worldwide, except for places those ships can’t reach. While we’re doing all this freezing and roasting and building super-thirsty data centers over drought stricken water supplies, they are tapping our wallets, and guilt tripping us for cow farts and normal weather cycling while we sleep.