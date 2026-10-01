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Sarah Hornibrooke's avatar
Sarah Hornibrooke
Oct 1

It is on our watch, and it is the Press that perpetuates these lies and exaggerations.

Time to take them to task because they are the instruments of deceit.

News is traditionally a separate field from entertainment, but they overlap in entertainment journalism and modern media companies."

Lap is the correct word because that is what the public do: lap it up.

May love be with us all.

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Patricia Rizzo's avatar
Patricia Rizzo
Oct 1

I just turned 74. I’ve experienced a lot of “climate change.” That’s what climate does. It changes. I grew up in semi-arid Boise, Idaho, known for hot summers and moderate winters, shielded from colder temps by steeply rising mountains to the North. I moved to Seattle in 1978, known for cool summers and mild winters. Yet, the hottest temperature I ever experienced was In Seattle -110 degrees, lasting for for days, and beating my hottest Boise temp of 108. My coldest temp in Boise was -26 below zero in the early 70s. But 12-14 years ago, I took a mid-winter flight to Minnesota, which was -16 below to find out that It was warmer than Seattle, which had plunged to -17 below- only 55 degrees below average. If I’d had some warning, I would have mulched my plants, which I lost. According to Al Gore, I was supposed to be under a half mile thick sheet of ice right now. That prediction has changed from global cooling’s “coming ice age” to global warming’s massive sea level rise. The sea levels aren’t rising. More like sand robbers are sucking away beach sand for building materials for concrete and highways. The sheer weight of which is sinking beaches and shores worldwide, except for places those ships can’t reach. While we’re doing all this freezing and roasting and building super-thirsty data centers over drought stricken water supplies, they are tapping our wallets, and guilt tripping us for cow farts and normal weather cycling while we sleep.

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