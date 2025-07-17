Stagflation

The UK just reported 3.6% annual inflation in June 2025 in the same time it has flat lined the negative growth, this is a direct consequence of the transition to Net 0 and national insurance hikes, this is one more step on the path to a trade crisis, the UK does not produce anything that people overseas want at a price they are willing to pay. The labour party does not see this and continues to double down with its latest scheme which is to pay people $3,100 for high end EV’s that will lose 50% in the first year of operation, these vehicles are almost uninsurable even now. 70,000 hospitality jobs were lost because of the national insurance hikes.

The UK now has nobody wanting to invest in it and intern looking overseas to invest. 220 Billion spent on Net 0. 28.4 million households in the UK have been paying an extra $400 per Anum for the past 5 years.

There is no Net 0 operation that makes money on a stand alone basis without the government subsidy meaning without the government it all falls over

The IMF when the interest bill on debt exceeds the Tax take which is close. WE need the cancellation of Net 0 and the increase of marginal tax rates to return to fiscal stability.

The swamp is huge in AU, Canada, US, etc. and 75% of those in local councils need to be fired to return local authority rates to sensible levels.

Onwards!

